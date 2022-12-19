Monkeypox to Tomato Flu; 10 deadly diseases that stirred the world in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 10 deadly diseases that stirred the world in 2022

The last three years have witnessed major ups and downs when it comes to the health sector. From the Covid19 outbreak in 2019 to the monkeypox and zika virus spread in 2022; we went through many deadly situations. This year (2022) itself experienced 10 different outbreaks that stirred the world. At the beginning of the year 2022, there were threats of the third and fourth waves of Covid in different countries. Then monkeypox spread like a wildfire in many parts of the world. Let's have a look at such diseases that left everyone worried in 2022.

1. Ebola virus

Ebola virus has been a threat time and again. On 14 February 2021, Guinea's Ministry of Health (MoH) reported suspected cases of Ebola. This year, many people witnessed the symptoms of this very contagious virus like bleeding with stool and vomiting. However, on 19 June 2022, Guinea's Ministry of Health (MoH) declared the end of the Ebola outbreak.

2. Avian influenza - Avian influenza A (H10N3)

On 31 May 2021, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China notified WHO of a confirmed case of human infection with avian influenza A (H10N3) virus. Avian influenza A (H10N3) virus spread rapidly due to which many birds died across the world. This virus remained a threat till the beginning of this year.

3. Zika virus

Outbreak of Zika virus was observed all over the world including India. This virus is spread by the bite of Aedes mosquito due to which, people feel symptoms like rash in the body, muscle pain and fever. The symptoms of this infection are mild, but if a pregnant woman catches the virus, it can have a severe impact on the pregnancy as well as the unborn child. READ MORE HERE

4. Monkeypox

Monkeypox was one of the most discussed diseases of the year 2022 worldwide. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes the variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus. Officials warned that close contact with an infected person can lead to spreading. The virus can enter the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or through the eyes, nose or mouth.

5. Nipah Virus

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, which spread rapidly from animals to humans. It is spread by direct contact with bats or pigs, or their body fluids. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, meningitis, muscle pain, stroke, vomiting and sore throat. The virus was isolated and identified in 1999 and is named after a village in Malaysia, Sungai Nipah. READ MORE

6. Lumpy Virus

Lakhs of cattle lost their lives in India due to the Lumpy skin disease virus. This is a type of skin disease that spreads in animals like cow, buffalo and goat. The LSD virus was spread by blood-sucking insects such as mosquitoes and flies. READ MORE

8. Tomato Flu

The tomato flu virus is caused by Coxsackievirus A16. It causes rashes on the hand, foot and mouth. Its initial symptoms were similar to those of the coronavirus and it largely made children its victims. Though some symptoms are similar to COVID-19, the tomato flu has nothing to do with COVID-19. These symptoms are usually seen in other types of viral infections also. READ MORE

9. Swine flu

Swine influenza (swine flu) is a respiratory disease found in pigs and is caused by type A influenza virus that regularly causes influenza outbreaks. The swine flu viruses do not usually infect humans, but can cause rare human infections.

10. Hemorrhagic fever

In Viral hemorrhagic disease, there is leakage in blood vessels. It makes the blood thin and can also turn fatal. This year this disease was seen the most. People have also died due to bleeding from the nose and it was commonly called 'nose bleed fever'.

Source: WHO and CDC

