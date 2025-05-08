Mobile screens to contact lenses: Expert reveals hidden eye dangers of unwashed hands Know the hidden eye dangers of unwashed hands, from mobile screens to contact lenses. Expert shares insights on how poor hygiene can lead to infections and vision problems. Learn how to protect your eyes.

New Delhi:

In today’s tech-driven world, our hands are constantly in use scrolling through smartphones, tapping screens, and touching countless surfaces. What many people don’t realise is that this nonstop hand activity can silently endanger one of our most delicate and vital organs: the eyes.

According to Dr Mubashir Parkar, General Ophthalmology, Cataract, Refractive, LASIK Surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi, smartphones are known to harbour more bacteria than a public toilet seat. Each touch transfers bacteria to your fingertips. When you then rub your eyes or handle contact lenses without washing your hands, you deliver those germs straight into your eyes. This can lead to various infections, some of which may cause permanent damage if left untreated.

Contact lens wearers are at particularly high risk. Contact lenses can cause tiny scratches on the cornea, making it easier for bacteria, viruses, or even fungi to enter. Handling lenses with unclean hands significantly increases the chances of developing infections like conjunctivitis (pink eye) or keratitis, an inflammation of the cornea that can threaten vision. In severe cases, poor hygiene can lead to Acanthamoeba keratitis, a rare but dangerous infection often associated with tap water and improper lens care.

Fortunately, these risks are preventable with simple hygiene practices. The most important step is to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before touching your face or eyes. Contact lens users should also follow proper lens care instructions: always use fresh solution, never reuse old liquid, and clean the storage case regularly.

In addition, it's wise to clean your mobile devices regularly with alcohol-based wipes to reduce surface bacteria. Avoid rubbing your eyes, especially in public, and keep makeup brushes and eye tools clean.

While eye infections may seem minor, they can be symptoms of larger hygiene issues. The eyes are connected to your overall immune system, and bacteria introduced through the mucous membranes can contribute to broader health problems.

In a world where our hands are constantly in contact with screens and surfaces, a little attention to hygiene can go a long way. Protecting your eyes starts with a habit as simple as washing your hands.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

