Mobile phone addiction can spoil your children's health, know from Baba Ramdev how to overcome this bad habit

Are the children in your house also spending hours watching reels and playing video games? Are they staying up late at night surfing social sites? If yes, then it is time to send them to the jungle library. I had heard about jungle safari, but what is this jungle library? This is the latest and most effective formula to get rid of the ghost of mobile. A jungle library has been started in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, which is gradually trending. Children from city schools come to study in the jungle for 3 days every month so that they can come closer to nature and stay away from mobile.

Children study in this forest library amidst the sound of chirping birds. This has not only kept the cell phone away from them, but their concentration is also increasing, and irritability is decreasing. The maximum weight comes on the finger while watching the mobile for hours, and gradually the tissues of the finger tear. Due to this, the finger becomes crooked. This is called pinky finger syndrome.

Not only does pinky finger syndrome occur, but carpal tunnel syndrome also occurs. In this, the wrist gets swollen, which puts pressure on the nerves passing through the wrist and causes extreme pain in the palm. It becomes difficult to even move the fingers. It also affects the neck. Constantly bending the neck to look starts causing problems like cervical spondylitis, i.e., overuse of a small cell phone can spoil your entire body structure. Look, you will have to bring the willpower to avoid the habit of mobile. As far as the damaged body structure is concerned, Swami Ramdev will fix it.

Mobile habits are ruining your health

Hypertension, Obesity, Cancer

Anxiety: Nerves Problem—Inky Finger Syndrome

Heart disease, high cholesterol, and poor eyesight

How much do young people use mobile phones?

Young people spend 5-6 hours out of 24 on their cell phones.

80% of working people are on their phones.

20% of students stay on their mobile phones.

MNC's employees spend 8 hours on laptops and 5-6 hours on mobile.

Trouble typing for too long

Hypermobility affecting the finger joints

Put pressure on the ligaments

Pain in fingers due to tearing of tissues

Symptoms of Spondylitis

Tiredness

Muscle pain

Inflammation of the eyes

Joint pain

Neck and back pain and stiffness

Swelling in hands and feet

Take care of your spine

There are 4 types of vertebrae in the spine:

Cervical vertebrae C-1 to C-7

Thoracic vertebrae T-1 to T-12

Lumbar vertebrae L-1 to L-5

Sacrum vertebrae S-1 to S-5

Ways to get relief from spondylitis pain

95% of back pains do not require surgery

Relief from pain through yoga workouts

Changing your lifestyle will provide relief

Keep your neck straight while sitting.

Sleep on a cot instead of a soft mattress.

Take vitamin D and calcium in your diet.

Abstinence from smoking and alcohol

Do yoga for the neck every day.

Ways to get relief from sciatica pain

Drink warm turmeric milk and honey.

Apply the turmeric-coconut paste.

Drink ginger tea with honey.

Massage with sesame oil.

Ways to prevent Back pain

Do not work with the laptop on your lap.

Use a desk or table.

Keep your feet on the ground while working.

Keep your back straight; don't bend your shoulders.

Take a 5-minute break every hour.

Do microexercises in breaks.

