Mixing 1 spoon of this powder in curd can help cure Vitamin B12 deficiency naturally; know benefits Try this natural remedy for Vitamin B12 deficiency by mixing a spoonful of this powerful powder with curd. Learn how this simple solution can boost your health. Find out the benefits and start your journey to wellness.

New Delhi:

Vitamin B12 is one of the most important nutrients for our body. This special vitamin strengthens the nerves, creates red blood cells in the blood, and also helps the brain to function properly. However, in today's time, vitamin B12 deficiency is becoming a common problem. Its deficiency is especially seen more in vegetarian people because B12 is mainly found in non-vegetarian food. Due to its deficiency, weakness grips the person; there is a feeling of fatigue even without doing much work.

Apart from all this, problems like dizziness, tingling in hands and feet, and loss of memory also become common due to vitamin B12 deficiency. In such a situation, if you are also facing such problems, then this article can be helpful for you. Here we are telling you an easy way to increase the amount of vitamin B12 in the body in a natural way. Let's know about it.

How to increase vitamin B12 in the body?

If you want to increase the amount of vitamin B12 in a natural way without any expensive supplements, then for this you can eat a small spoon of amla powder by adding it to curd daily.

How does Vitamin B12 benefit?

Results of many research studies show that curd contains a good amount of vitamin B12. About 0.5 micrograms of B12 is found in 100 grams of curd. In such a situation, eating curd daily can help you overcome vitamin B12 deficiency in a natural way.

For better results, you can add 1 teaspoon of amla powder to curd and eat it. Amla does not directly produce vitamin B12 in the body. However, it contains plenty of vitamin C and fibre, which help in absorbing vitamin B12 from food. That is, amla absorbs vitamin B12 from food in a better way.

Apart from this, a mineral called cobalt is also found in small quantities in amla, which is an essential part of vitamin B12. This helps the body to use B12 in its active form. In such a situation, the combination of curd and amla can be very helpful in increasing the amount of vitamin B12 in the body.

Keep these things in mind

Curd-Amla is a natural, safe, and helpful way to overcome the deficiency of vitamin B12. However, if you have a serious problem with gas or acidity, then avoid consuming both these things together at one time. Apart from this, if the B12 deficiency is very severe, then definitely consult a doctor.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Is your skincare routine increasing the risk of skin cancer? Know what expert has to say