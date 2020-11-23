Ministry of Railways shares video, warns people of COVID infection: 5 precautions to take if you are stepping

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAILMININDIA/FREEPIK Guidelines to follow in public for COVID safety

Coronavirus wrath doesn’t seem to end anytime soon, the cases are multiplying at a higher rate more than ever. Amidst this ongoing pandemic it is very important to take care of the safety measures for yourself and your family. Keeping in mind the same, Ministry of Railways has recently shared a video on social media.

The official Twitter account of the railway ministry posted a video which portrays the dangers of stepping out of your house during the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Take a look at the video here:

The Ministry of Railways has warned people to not to step out until there is something important as you may get your family at the risk of coronavirus infection. Therefore, to contain the spread of COVID infection here we are with a few tips to follow if you are planning to go out in public places.

Maintain distance

Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible.

Follow respiratory etiquettes

Use of face covers/masks is mandatory at all times in the public places. Therefore, make sure not to remove it especially when you are sneezing or coughing.

No spitting

Spitting should be strictly prohibited in the public places. It can be dangerous not just for you since you’ll be removing your mask but also for the people around you.

Use your elbow to open doors

Avoid making direct contact with the doors of the public places. Instead of your hands use your elbows as the doors can be infected as they might have been touched by multiple people.

Stay at home if you are sick

Even if you have not been diagnosed with COVID but still have symptoms like fever, cold, cough etc then try to stay at home and avoid stepping out as it may put you and others in danger.