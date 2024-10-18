Metastatic Breast Cancer: Know how it silently spreads to other vital organs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how metastatic cancer spreads to other organs.

Breast cancer is a multifaceted and complex disease affecting millions of women worldwide. Early-stage breast cancer is described as a highly treatable and curable disease, but the situation turns dramatically when the patients progress into Stage IV or metastatic breast cancer. Cancer cells have spread from the breast and from the lymph nodes around it to other crucial organs of the body, such as the bones, liver, lungs, and brain. Metastatic breast cancer requires some grasping of its nature by the patient and family because it presents unique challenges that require a tailored treatment approach.

Metastasis is cancer that has disseminated from the primary tumour into other parts of the body through the bloodstream or lymphatic system. It can be silent and insidious, causing vast destruction before symptoms develop. Commonly, patients remain asymptomatic until the time the disease is at a late stage. It is of great importance, therefore, to follow up on patients who have had breast cancer with periodic screening and monitoring.

What are the symptoms of metastatic breast cancer?

When we spoke to Dr Viju Murthy, Consultant- Breast Surgical Oncology, HCG Centre, Mumbai, he said that metastatic breast cancer symptoms also vary depending upon which organs it impacts. For example, in the case of metastasizing to its bones, pains or even fractures may be felt by a patient. In metastasis to the lung, it might cause breathing difficulty, chronic cough, or chest pain. If it metastasizes to the liver, one might result in jaundice, exhaustion, or loss of weight. When it metastasizes to the brain, the neurological symptoms may start up and can appear as a headache, seizure, or a change in cognitive function. The cause for communicating is that these symptoms can vary, thus making this communication so important for the patient and the health care provider to continue.

Diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer

Imaging studies, such as CT, MRI, or PET scans, in addition to biopsies to verify the existence of the disease at the newly diagnosed locations, are part of the diagnosis when it is believed that breast cancer has metastasized. The multi-dimensional form of diagnosis described above will also serve to guide the choice of treatment. To have a complete understanding of their prognosis and the extent of their treatment alternatives, patients should collaborate with their oncologist in as much detail as possible.

Treatment for metastatic breast cancer

Treatment for stage IV metastatic breast cancer: In most cases, it is focused on palliative care rather than curative care, with the purpose of an improved life span and quality of life. Concerning systemic treatments, the approach would be either chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, or targeted therapies depending on characteristics of the tumor or the general health condition of the patient. Immunotherapy also came up as a new, promising alternative for many patients, making use of the immune system of the body to more effectively fight cancer cells.

Supportive care has a very important role in metastatic breast cancer management. It includes pain management, nutritional support, and psychological counselling to help the patient cope with the emotional and psychological impact of the diagnosis. Most patients would benefit from palliative care services that were intended to improve their quality of life while facing serious illness. Groups of support and counselling provide a base for patients and their families to relate to one another and share experiences while living through this disease.

