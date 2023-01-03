Menstrual pain can be painful in winter; know easy yoga poses to ease those cramps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know easy yoga poses to ease those cramps

Periods are painful and even though we women get our periods every month, we never get used to the pain, the cramps, pain in the lower back and legs, headaches, bloating and nausea. These cramps occur due to the contraction of the uterus to shed the endometrium. Yoga can be helpful in dealing with menstrual cramps. Menstrual Cramps medically termed as Dysmenorrhea mainly signify the throbbing or cramping pains in the lower abdomen, back and legs during menstrual flow. During the menstrual cycle, women tend to experience painful menstrual cramps.

Here are some yoga poses that can help in getting rid of menstrual cramps:

1. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

Dhanurasana or the bow pose stimulates the reproductive organs and strengthens our core. It will also give you relief from constipation and discomfort during your period. Start by lying on the floor. Keep your hand on your side and feet hip-width apart. Now, fold your knees and hold your ankles. Breathe in, pull your legs up and raise your upper body. Hold this position and take deep breaths. Now come back to the original position.

2. Balasana (Baby Pose)

Get down on your knees, keeping the spine straight. Now slowly bend forwards such that both thighs touch the chest. Keep bending forwards until your head is beyond the knee and touches the ground. Straighten both arms backward on either side of your legs with your palms, downwards facing the floor. Be in this position for 20-25 seconds, take a few seconds of break and again repeat 2-3 times. Not only does it help flex the reproductive organs, but also releases tension from the back, shoulders, and neck.

3. Uttanasana (Forward Bent Pose)

While standing, bring the feet hip-distance apart. Without bending your knees, slowly bend your body above the torso downwards. See that your knees are straight. You can allow your hands and hang down and rest your palms on the ground or just hold your feet to the ankles. Hold this position for 8-10 breaths, then slowly get back to the standing position. The forward bend posture helps to stimulate the abdominal organs, leading to less painful cramps. It also regulates the flow of blood, calms down the body and stabilizes the heart rate.

4. Matsyasana (Fish pose)

Matsyana stimulates abdomen muscles and stretches your back. It also eases menstrual cramps. Start by lying on the floor. Bend your knees and keep your feet firmly on the ground. You can also keep your legs straight in front of you instead of folding them. Now place your hand, with palms facing down, under your buttock. Keep your forearms firmly on the floor and lift your upper body with your head on the floor. Hold the position and take a few deep breaths.

5. Viparita Karani (Legs Up The Wall Pose)

This posture is one of the most relaxing ones that allow you to lie flat on the ground with your legs up without much twisting or turning. Not only does it improve circulation and digestion and lowers blood pressure but also boosts energy levels, and soothes the nervous system. It also stretches and tones the abdomen, relieving the body of menstrual pain and even helping in warding off fatigue and stress.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Winters can cause fungal infections on skin; know ways to keep winter rash at bay

Also Read: New Year 2023: Did you party hard? Detox your body with these green smoothies

Latest Health News