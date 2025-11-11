Melatonin and your heart: What cardiologist wants you to know after the new study A new AHA study links melatonin use with higher heart-failure hospitalisations, but cardiologists caution against panic. Dr Haresh Mehta of SL Raheja Hospital explains what the findings really mean and why moderation, not fear, should guide melatonin use.

Melatonin has become a bedtime staple across the world, a “natural” fix for restless nights. But a recent analysis of more than 130,000 adults has unsettled that calm. Researchers found that people who regularly took melatonin had nearly double the rate of heart-failure hospitalisations compared with those who didn’t.

The finding made headlines, but as Dr Haresh Mehta, Director of Interventional & Structural Cardiology at SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim, explains, this doesn’t mean the sleep hormone is hurting hearts. It’s a useful reminder, though, that even “natural” supplements deserve medical scrutiny.

What the study actually showed

The data, presented at the American Heart Association 2025 conference, reviewed global health records of adults with chronic insomnia. About 4.6 per cent of people taking melatonin were hospitalised for heart failure, compared with 2.7 per cent of non-users — roughly a 90 per cent relative increase

Can Melatonin cause heart problems?

However, experts stressed that association isn’t causation. The melatonin group may have had worse baseline health, more severe sleep disorders, or higher stress levels. This analysis only counted people with medical records of prescriptions, not over-the-counter users; dosage was also not recorded, which is are critical omission precluding any firm conclusions.

Why caution still matters

Melatonin is a hormone produced in the pineal gland that helps regulate circadian rhythm. Commercial supplements deliver doses many times higher than what the body naturally secretes . Studies in animals and small numbers of humans suggest that melatonin affects mechanisms such as autonomic balance, heart-rate variability, and vascular tone, which could, theoretically, impact heart performance. Dr Mehta notes that long-term, high-dose use may interact with heart rhythm in unpredictable ways. But without controlled trials, the evidence remains inconclusive.

What should patients do?

If you use melatonin and have heart disease, don’t panic — or abruptly stop. Instead:

Consult your cardiologist before making changes.Discuss dosage, duration, and alternative sleep aids.

Address root causes of insomnia: stress, caffeine, alcohol, or irregular sleep schedules.

Avoid self-medicating: over-the-counter “extra-strength” gummies can contain up to 10 mg — far above physiological levels.

Dr Mehta emphasises that clinical decisions should rest on personalised assessment, not headlines.

The current study is a signal, not a verdict. It highlights how little we know about the cardiovascular effects of long-term supplement use. Future randomised trials are essential to clarify whether melatonin is a bystander or a risk factor. Until then, the safest approach is moderation, and a reminder that good sleep hygiene often works better than another pill.

