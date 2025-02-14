Measles outbreak Texas: 24 cases of the infection reported; here's what you should know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Texas county reports 24 cases of measles, all about it

Gaines County, Texas reported 24 confirmed cases of measles, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The agency also said that nine patients have been hospitalised and all of them are unvaccinated. Speaking to CBS News, Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins said, "It is troubling, because this was completely preventable.

"What we're seeing is, one of the places in Texas — it has the lowest vaccination rates, the highest school exemption rates from measles vaccination — having a measles outbreak, including hospitalizations of individuals who've been infected with measles."

Adalja says that measles is the most contagious infectious disease known to humans and this should act as a reminder that measles is still a risk when proper precautions aren't taken.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe disease, complications, and even death. The infection can affect anyone but is most common in children. Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says, "Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus."

Symptoms of measles

Here are some of the common symptoms of measles

High fever

Tiredness

Barky cough

Red or bloodshot eyes

Runny nose

Sore throat

White spots in your mouth

Muscle pain

Sensitivity to light.

You might also notice that a few days after the symptoms, there's a red, blotchy rash that spreads from your face to the rest of the body. These rashes can last about seven to 10 days.

Cleveland Clinic says that symptoms of measles usually develop about eight to 12 days after you're exposed to the measles. However, it can also take up to 21 days to develop symptoms after exposure.

Prevention of measles

Vaccination is the way to prevent measles infection. If you're vaccinated with the measles vaccine, it is unlikely that you'll ever be affected with the measles vaccine. The measles vaccine is highly effective in preventing the contagious infection. There are two different types of vaccines that provides protection against measles. One of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and the other is the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) vaccine.

