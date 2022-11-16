Measles cases on rise in Mumbai: Know 5 ways to treat this viral respiratory illness

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways to treat the viral respiratory illness Measles

Measles, which is also known as rubeola, is one of the common diseases that spreads easily around the world. As it is one of the serious respiratory illnesses, it is said that it is more fatal for small children but can be prevented easily by taking the vaccine. Although the death rates are decreasing worldwide because more children are receiving the measles vaccine but the cases have been on a rise in Mumbai lately. Since October 26, seven children have died of complications suspected to be related to the disease. Therefore, it is important to understand what causes this disease and what are the treatments.

Measles is caused by a virus that can be found in the nose and throat of an infected child or adult. When someone with measles sneezes, coughs, or talks, infectious droplets spray into the air, and other people breathe them in. If you get infected, it is better to take precautions and necessary safety measures.

Measles Treatment-

No specific treatment is available for measles once it occurs but it is advised to drink lots of water and fluids to avoid dehydration. However, to get relief from the symptoms, a person can take rest, or prevent complications by following some below remedies.

Post-exposure vaccination: People without immunity to measles, including infants, must be given the measles vaccine within 72 hours of exposure to the virus. It provides protection against it. If measles still develops, it will usually have milder symptoms that can last for a shorter period of time.

Immune serum globulin: Pregnant women, infants, and people with weak immune systems who are exposed to the virus can receive an injection of proteins (antibodies) called immune serum globulin. These antibodies can help in preventing measles or make symptoms less severe.

Measles remedies

1) Keep your calm: Take it easy. Don't forget to take a rest and avoid busy activities.

2) Drink plenty of fluids: Drink water, fruit juice, and herbal tea to replace the fluids which are lost by fever and sweating.

3) Moisten the air: Use a humidifier to relieve cough and sore throat. You can add moisture to the air which can help in easing the discomfort.

4) Moisten your nose: You can use saline nasal sprays to soothe your irritation by keeping the nose moist.

5) Rest your eyes: If your child finds that bright light is irritating. Keep the lights low or use sunglasses. Avoid watching television if it is bothersome.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

