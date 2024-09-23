Mayonnaise's richness in Omega-6 fatty acids may impact heart health, expert explains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mayonnaise may impact heart health.

Mayonnaise is loved by several people as it can be used as a spread and also as a dip. It is a popular condiment that is made of a mixture of oil, eggs and vinegar. It is sweet and tangy in taste; however, it has potential health impacts too, including heart health.

What are the side effects of mayonnaise?

There is an increasing consciousness in modern society about the implications of regular consumption of mayonnaise for general welfare. Besides being concerned about mayonnaise having high calories that can lead to a rise in glucose levels and high cholesterol levels, among other health-related issues, there are also concerns about its impact on heart health because of its richness in omega-6 fatty acids.

When we spoke to Dr Madan Mohan, Senior Consultant (Interventional Cardiologist) Cardiology, MGM Healthcare, he explained that this is because if the mayonnaise gets contaminated, it can result in food poisoning since this food supports the growth of dangerous bacteria. Furthermore, taking too much mayo has been known to cause high sugar levels in the blood, which increases the chances of developing diabetes.

Mayo, a favourite among both young and old, has unsaturated fats that are good for the heart if taken modestly. However, one must pay attention to the kind and amount of fat included in mayo recipes because having too much saturated and trans fat may lead to increased LDL cholesterol levels in the body, causing high cholesterol levels and cardiovascular diseases.

Even besides being potentially involved in foodborne illnesses, mayo also plays a role in heart health, which is highlighted by its association with weight gain. This means that when you eat too much of it, your body will produce more LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, which can get stuck inside blood vessels, thereby making you vulnerable to various forms of heart disease.

Whereas awareness campaigns mostly emphasise the relationship between alcoholism, smoking, and cancer, it’s worth noting that consuming regular mayonnaise can lead to heart problems as well. The impact on cholesterol levels and the ability to quickly add extra pounds emphasise moderation while eating it.

Prevention tips:

Moderation of every dietary consideration is to be exercised. A reasonable quantity of mayonnaise eaten within a healthy diet is unlikely to be detrimental to your heart. However, one needs to keep a watchful eye, especially when mixed with unhealthy foods. Of course, many alternatives for one is concerned about his or her heart, such as Greek yoghurt, avocado spreads, and mayonnaise from olive oil.

Significantly, reduced mayonnaise presents a relatively healthy alternative, especially for those who are put on low-calorie or low-fat diets. Along with this alternative is the choice of living in a balanced manner that helps avoid the risks of coronary diseases.

Conclusion Lastly, instead of ostracizing mayonnaise, an integrated approach towards health related to the heart should be adopted, which takes into consideration the total lifestyle and diet. A healthy diet will be ensured through a comprehensive strategy that involves intelligent food choices, regular exercise, and healthy well-being.

