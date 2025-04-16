Maternal health, early-life habits linked to childhood obesity in South Asian kids, finds study A new study published in JAMA Network Open found that pregnancy-related changes such as obesity and weight gain were related to adiposity, having excess fatty tissue in the body in South Asian children. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

A recent study found that pregnancy-related changes such as obesity and weight gain were related to adiposity, having excess fatty tissue in the body in South Asian children. The study was published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open.

The study also found that consuming a healthy diet, including poultry, eggs, fruits, vegetables, seafood and refined grains (such as puri, idli and dosa), during pregnancy was, however, found to be related with reduced adiposity.

For the study, the researchers looked at over 900 children of South Asian descent to understand factors that can be addressed in the first three years of life to potentially prevent obesity.

The researchers, including those from Canada's McMaster University, also found that a child, who was breastfed for at least a year, was physically active, had a reduced screen time and had lower chances of becoming obese as a child.

Sandi Azab, an assistant professor at the Department of Medicine, McMaster University and first author of the study said, "We know that current measures of childhood obesity such as the body mass index (BMI) don't work well for South Asians because of the so-called ‘thin-fat’ phenotype -- South Asian newborns are characterized as low birth weight, but proportionally higher body fat or central obesity (a 'thin-fat' phenotype) relative to White Europeans, and this pattern persists in fourth generation migrated populations."

Azab further said, "Most studies focus on specific points in time and mostly involve White European families, highlighting the need for more research on different ethnic groups and tracking obesity over the child's early years rather than a single point in time,."

The team proposed that in clinical and public health settings, children be scored on the basis of the factors identified in the study to detect those at risk of obesity, for whom interventions can be targeted. The policies such as programs offering subsidised maternal nutrition can support healthier life trajectories, the researchers said.

"In this cohort study of South Asian children, six modifiable factors were associated with lower adiposity and combined into a single score," the authors wrote. They also said that this "score may be useful in clinical and public health settings to help mitigate childhood obesity in South Asian individuals and beyond."

(With PTI inputs)

