Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024: Post-delivery precautionary tips for mothers for healthy recovery

Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024 is a significant event that aims to raise awareness about the health and well-being of mothers around the world. This day, celebrated on January 23, serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in the health of mothers, not only for their own sake but also for the overall well-being of families and communities.

When we spoke to Dr Seema Jain, Director, of Obstetrics And Gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, regarding post-delivery healthy recovery for mothers', she said that in the weeks of post-childbirth, mothers' physical and mental well-being is very important as the postpartum phase involves physical recovery, hormonal adjustments, and adapting to the demands of caring for a newborn.

Here are a few tips for post-delivery precautions for mothers for healthy recovery:

Prioritise rest as recovering from delivery demands it. Given the physical toll, especially with a potential lack of sleep, make an effort to rest whenever possible, aligning your schedule with your baby's sleep patterns. Considering the strain on your body, refrain from heavy lifting, particularly crucial if you underwent a C-section. Avoid constipation, coughing and bending forwards to avoid strain on your perineal/abdominal stitches. Prioritise personal hygiene by frequently washing your hands, especially after bathroom visits, diaper changes, and before feeding your baby. Keep stair climbing to a minimum during the initial week to aid healing. Simplify your baby's care routine and establish breastfeeding routines if applicable. Socially, limit visitors during the early weeks to allow for adjustment and healing to navigate your new life and to reduce the risk of infection to you and your baby. Don't hesitate to seek help from family and friends. Whether it's assistance with meals, laundry, household chores, or looking after the baby, having a support system eases the transition. Avoid intercourse for a minimum of 6 weeks to allow your body the necessary time to heal. Discuss birth control options with your healthcare provider. Continue taking prenatal vitamins, maintain a healthy diet which should include green vegetables, seasonal fruits, salads, milk products, pulses and some amount of dry fruits, and stay hydrated. Incorporate walks into your routine for gentle exercise, and consult your doctor for guidance.

Remember, these early weeks are a delicate period of recovery and adjustment, and self-care is crucial for both physical and emotional well-being.

As we celebrate this day in 2024, let us remember that investing in maternal health not only saves lives but also has a positive impact on societies and the world as a whole.

