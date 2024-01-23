Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024: Post-delivery precautionary tips for mothers for healthy recovery

Maternal Health Awareness Day 2024 is a significant event that aims to raise awareness about the health and well-being of mothers around the world. This day, celebrated on January 23, serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in the health of mothers, not only for their own sake but also for the overall well-being of families and communities.
When we spoke to Dr Seema Jain, Director, of Obstetrics And Gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, regarding post-delivery healthy recovery for mothers', she said that in the weeks of post-childbirth, mothers' physical and mental well-being is very important as the postpartum phase involves physical recovery, hormonal adjustments, and adapting to the demands of caring for a newborn.
Here are a few tips for post-delivery precautions for mothers for healthy recovery:
- Prioritise rest as recovering from delivery demands it. Given the physical toll, especially with a potential lack of sleep, make an effort to rest whenever possible, aligning your schedule with your baby's sleep patterns.
- Considering the strain on your body, refrain from heavy lifting, particularly crucial if you underwent a C-section.
- Avoid constipation, coughing and bending forwards to avoid strain on your perineal/abdominal stitches.
- Prioritise personal hygiene by frequently washing your hands, especially after bathroom visits, diaper changes, and before feeding your baby.
- Keep stair climbing to a minimum during the initial week to aid healing.
- Simplify your baby's care routine and establish breastfeeding routines if applicable.
- Socially, limit visitors during the early weeks to allow for adjustment and healing to navigate your new life and to reduce the risk of infection to you and your baby.
- Don't hesitate to seek help from family and friends. Whether it's assistance with meals, laundry, household chores, or looking after the baby, having a support system eases the transition.
- Avoid intercourse for a minimum of 6 weeks to allow your body the necessary time to heal.
- Discuss birth control options with your healthcare provider.
- Continue taking prenatal vitamins, maintain a healthy diet which should include green vegetables, seasonal fruits, salads, milk products, pulses and some amount of dry fruits, and stay hydrated.
- Incorporate walks into your routine for gentle exercise, and consult your doctor for guidance.
Remember, these early weeks are a delicate period of recovery and adjustment, and self-care is crucial for both physical and emotional well-being.
As we celebrate this day in 2024, let us remember that investing in maternal health not only saves lives but also has a positive impact on societies and the world as a whole.
