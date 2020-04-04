Image Source : INDIA TV Mandukasana, Vakra and Uttana: Baba Randev shows yoga asanas to cure diabetes during lockdown

With coronavirus pandemic spreading its wings all over the world, the cases are rapidly increasing in India with each day. PM Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of the COVID-19. As people have gone under home quarantine, it has become more important for them to focus on their fitness and increase immunity. Yoga guru Ramdev said, in a special show on India TV, that the risk of coronavirus is most high in patients with diabetes, heart problem and chronic disease, as well as children. In such a situation, it is necessary to take full care of your hygiene along with staying at home. He advises eating healthy food which is plenty in vitamins, minerals and can strengthen your immunity.

According to yoga guru Baba Ramdev, the most chronic diabetes patients are suffering from coronavirus worldwide and thousands of people have died due to this. Therefore, it is very important to control diabetes. You can control it easily with some yoga asanas. Also drink giloy, basil, black pepper and ashwagandha decoction. With this, you can easily control your blood sugar by doing these yogasanas during lockdown.

Mandukasana

Manduk means a frog, which means that while doing this asana, the person is supposed to take the shape of a frog, hence it is called Mandukasana. Doing this yoga puts pressure on the pancreas which will control your insulin.

Vakra Asana

Vakra Asana​ is an important asana in sitting postures. Vakarasana derives from the word 'curve' which means serpentine. In this posture, the spine is curved or bent, hence it is named Vakrasana. It controls depression as well as diabetes.

Makarasan

This yoga asana is done by lying on the stomach. By which the speed of breathing is increased, Makarasana is practiced to bring the breathlessness to that natural state. This results in glucose control. Along with this, every stomach related problem is also corrected by doing this Yogasana.

Pawanmuktasan

Pawanmuktasan helps to stretch the muscles of the abdomen and waist. This makes the digestive system right. With this, diabetes patients will get the benefit.

Uttana Asana

According to the Yoga Guru, by doing this Yogasan, your diabetes is also controlled.

