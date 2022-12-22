Mahesh Babu Shehnaaz Gill diet plan to trendy weight loss tips that caught attention in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's what intrigued people about weight loss in 2022

Weight loss is a subject that never fails to intrigue. From searching Mahesh Babu and Shehnaaz Gill's diet plans to hunting for a diet plan that could help people 'lose weight in 10 days', a number of queries were run through the Internet. Some also wanted to know if diet coke can help reduce some inches among other weight loss tips. Here's what caught netizen's attention in 2022:

Mahesh Babu's Diet Plan

South actor Mahesh Babu has fans all over the world. But you may be surprised to know that people are searching not only for Mahesh Babu's movies but also for his diet plan. Reportedly, his diet plan includes maximum amount of protein because it helps to build good muscles. His breakfast usually consists of eggs, oatmeal and fruits. Since it is his first meal of the day, he does not eat too many carbs. But for lunch, he adds some carbohydrate like rice.

7 day diet plan for glowing skin

This diet plan became very famous for glowing skin. In this, the diet for 7 days has been planned in such a way that it reduces dairy products and sugar and adds smoothies and green drinks. Along with this, special attention is given to hydration for glowing skin.

Shehnaaz Gill weight loss diet

Shehnaaz Gill's transformation post Bigg Boss amazed one and all. While the actress said that she did make alternations to her meal, she did reveal paying attention to what she eats. Reportedly, the actress starts her day with tea and turmeric water. In addition to this, she also consumes apple cider vinegar. These are considered good ways to lose weight.

Simple diet chart for weight loss

'Simple diet chart for weight loss' is also reported to be one of the most searched topics on google in regards to weight loss. It is believed that in such diet plans, the focus is usually on consuming less carbs and more vitamins and nutrients.

Winter diet plan for weight loss

People often gain weight in winter. If you want to lose weight fast in winter, then you can start your morning with honey and warm water. After that eat foods with high protein and fiber. Also, be physically active and exercise. These are believed to help lose wight.

Sara Ali Khan weight loss diet

Not just Shehnaaz Gill, but Sara Ali Khan's drastic transformation has been the talk of the town too. It is believed that if you want to lose weight like the actress, then eat egg and South Indian food in your breakfast. Apart from this, you should consume lentils, roti, salad and fruits for lunch. Have upma and poha for snacks and roti and green vegetables for dinner.

Is diet coke good for weight loss

Drinking Diet Coke for weight loss is not considered as beneficial as perceived. Reportedly, the amount of sugar in Diet Coke is high, due to which your weight can increase rapidly.

Gym diet plan for weight loss

The best diet to lose weight while working out includes high-quality foods. One should avoid consumption of processed food. Also eat a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and healthy proteins.

Disclaimer- This article is based on general public information. India TV does not confirm its veracity.

