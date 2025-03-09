Lung cancer symptoms: 5 signs of the deadly disease you can spot on your hands, feet There are different types of lung cancers and if detected at an early stage, it can be treated and cured. One of the ways to diagnose the condition at an early stage is by spotting the symptoms of lung cancer. Here are some signs of lung cancer that you can spot on your hands and feet.

Lung cancer is a form of cancer that grows in the cells of the lungs. This disease is deadly and is the leading cause of cancer deaths across the world with nearly 1.8 million deaths which is nearly 18 per cent in 2020. According to the American Cancer Society, the chance that a man will develop lung cancer in his lifetime is about 1 in 17; for a woman, the risk is about 1 in 18.

These numbers include both people who smoke and those who don’t smoke. For people who smoke, the risk is much higher, while for those who don't, the risk is lower. There are different types of lung cancers and if detected at an early stage, it can be treated and cured. One of the ways to diagnose the condition at an early stage is by spotting the symptoms of lung cancer. Symptoms of lung cancer can also be seen on your hands and feet.

Here are some signs of lung cancer that you can spot on your hands and feet.

Clubbing of the Fingers and Toes

One of the most common signs of lung cancer on the hands and feet is digital clubbing. This condition causes the fingers or toes to become swollen at the tips, making them look rounded or bulbous. The nails may also become soft and curve around the fingertips. Clubbing occurs because of changes in oxygen levels in the blood which can be due to lung cancer.

Pain or Swelling in the Hands or Feet

Some people with lung cancer may experience unexplained pain or swelling in the hands and feet. This can be caused by tumours pressing on nerves or blood vessels, leading to inflammation or discomfort in the extremities. Swelling might also be due to fluid retention as a result of the cancer spreading or affecting the lymphatic system.

Changes in Nail Colour

Lung cancer can sometimes cause changes in nail colour, such as a bluish or purplish tint to the nails on your hands and feet. This happens because lung cancer can interfere with oxygen circulation, leading to decreased oxygen levels in the blood. As a result, the nails may appear darker or discoloured.

Puffy or Swollen Hands and Feet (Oedema)

Oedema is the buildup of excess fluid in the tissues, which can cause puffiness or swelling in the hands and feet. This can be a sign that lung cancer is affecting circulation or lymphatic drainage. It could also be a result of cancer spreading to lymph nodes or blood vessels in the chest area.

Numbness or Tingling Sensation

Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet may indicate that lung cancer has affected the nerves, potentially due to a tumour pressing on nerves or spinal cord areas. This can cause peripheral neuropathy which can show up as unusual sensations in the extremities. his is more common when the cancer has spread to the chest wall or nearby tissues.

