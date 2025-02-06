Lung cancer is on rise among non-smokers; know causes, symptoms and ways to prevent from expert

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Lung cancer is on rise among non-smokers

Cancer is spreading rapidly all over the world. Every year, millions of people are losing their lives due to this. There are many types of cancer, and they are related to different parts of the body. One of them is lung cancer, which is called lung cancer. According to the NIH report, smoking cigarettes is the biggest reason for lung cancer. It is responsible for more than 7 out of 10 cases. But a recent study has revealed something shocking. According to this study, cases of lung cancer are increasing rapidly, even among people who have never smoked cigarettes.

A study in 'The Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal' has found that cases of lung cancer are increasing even among non-smokers. This is a worrying situation because earlier smoking was considered to be the main cause of lung cancer. Now the question arises: when people are not smoking, then why are they getting cancer in their lungs? According to this study, the main reason for this is nothing but air pollution. In such a situation, Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Senior Consultant Haematologist and Oncologist at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi, explains how pollution causes lung cancer, what its symptoms are, which people are more likely to get this disease, and what should be done to prevent it.

What does the study say?

Researchers from the World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer and other organisations analysed Global Cancer Observatory data to estimate lung cancer incidence at the national level. Adenocarcinoma (cancer that begins in glands that produce mucus and other digestive fluids) was the most common cancer in men and women, the researchers said. Globally, 53–70 percent of lung cancer cases were among non-smokers. "Even as smoking prevalence declines in many countries worldwide, the proportion of lung cancer cases among non-smokers is rising," the researchers wrote.

How does pollution cause lung cancer?

If we look at the causes of lung cancer symptoms, we find that many factors play a role in it. But the most important reason is air pollution. The smoke emitted from vehicles, which contains harmful microscopic particles, is extremely harmful to the lungs. Similarly, the polluted smoke emitted from factories and industries also mixes with the air and makes the environment toxic. When we inhale these microparticles, they damage the surface of the lungs, go deep, and affect the lung tissue.

Apart from this, some harmful chemicals, such as radon gas and benzene-based chemicals, also increase the risk of lung cancer. These chemicals enter our bodies through the air and can spread throughout the body through blood, increasing the risk of other types of cancer as well. Thus, air pollution has become a serious and rapidly growing threat, which is increasing the cases of not only lung cancer but also other types of cancer.

Symptoms of lung cancer

Recurrent lung infections

Long-lasting cough

Loss of appetite and weight loss

Frequent swelling of the respiratory tract.

Difficulty in breathing

Changes in voice

Weight loss

Tiredness

Who is most at risk of developing lung cancer?

Although everyone is affected by pollution, people who are exposed to pollution for a long time are more likely to get lung cancer. Apart from this, people who live in big cities and are constantly exposed to pollution, such as those people, also fall prey to lung cancer quickly. Also, people working in factories, construction, and chemical plants come in contact with dangerous substances and harmful gases, which increases the risk of lung cancer in them. On the other hand, the immune systems of children and the elderly are weak, so they are prone to respiratory diseases like lung cancer.

Ways to prevent lung cancer

The increasing list of lung cancer patients forces us to think that taking concrete steps towards clean air and a pollution-free environment is now more important than ever. Air pollution cannot be eliminated, but the risk of lung cancer can be reduced to a great extent by adopting some measures. Such as:

Check AQI: Whatever city you live in, always check its AQI (Air Quality Index) so that concrete steps can be taken for protection. For example, if the pollution is high in the evening, then do not go out of your house at that time.

Use an air purifier: Use a good-quality air purifier in your home. An air purifier removes pollution from the air of the house and provides fresh air.

Wear a mask: If the place where you live is polluted, wear an N95 or a good-quality mask whenever you go out. Masks block small particles present in the air, reducing the entry of harmful pollutants.

Eat well: Include foods rich in fibre and antioxidants in your diet. These foods help fight oxidative stress that occurs in people's bodies.

Get annual checkups: Early detection of cancer through annual checkups by an oncologist helps people at high risk receive more effective treatment as per clinical standards.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

