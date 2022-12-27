Low cholesterol to improved digestion, know surprising benefits of jimikand

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SEJALSUKHADWALA Know the benefits of jimikand

Jimikand is a winter delight and has many health benefits to offer. Packed with dietary fiber and heath restorative vitamins, native of Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean, jimikand offers some amazing nutritional and health benefits. Yam also known as Suran, jimikand, or elephant foot is a tuberous vegetable. It has a stony and hard appearance. This vegetable grows under the soil in the form of a tuber and it is rich in nutrients.

Elephant foot yam is good for diabetes patients for its blood sugar-reducing action. Elephant foot yam is a rich source of trace elements like potassium, magnesium, selenium, zinc, phosphorous and calcium, which help in improving concentration and memory. It is helpful in improving immunity in the body. It is a good anti-inflammatory agent as well as a detoxifier. It essentially improves the condition of enlarged prostate glands.

Here are 5 health benefits of jimikand

1. Cholesterol-reducing agent

Jimikand is known to reduce bad cholesterol levels in the body. Kaul explains that jimikand has omega-3 fatty acids and helps to increase the levels of good cholesterol. Also, it reduces the levels of LDL and VLDL. This food comprises 0.2-0.4 percent of fat as well as high levels of 1.7 -5 percent of fibers. This makes jimikand a perfect food for promoting weight loss.

2. Promotes brain health

Eating jimikand is seen to enhance brain health. “It comprises an exceptional compound known as diosgenin. It helps the growth of neurons and boosts the working of the brain,” says nutritionist Avni Kaul. Eating jimikand will keep your brain and memory sharp.

3. Anti-cancer properties

Jimikand offers several antioxidants which have powerful anti-cancer properties. Kaul drew attention to an animal study, in which it was found that a yam-containing diet considerably reduced the growth of colon cancer. Such impacts were related to the antioxidants found in yams. This indicates that these tubers may have a protective action against cancer.

4. Controls gastrointestinal issues

Jimikand is known to be useful in the treatment of irregular bowel movements, particularly in cases of constipation. Jimikand is also helpful in treating diarrhea, and dysentery and controls good health across the gastrointestinal tract by supplementing probiotics.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

Also Read: Winters increase the risk of stroke; know how to prevent yourself from a brain attack

