Low AMH levels? Here’s what to do next for your fertility, explains doctor Low AMH levels can affect fertility planning. Know what the next steps are, including medical evaluation, lifestyle changes and treatment options to support conception.

Low Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) levels can bring in a lot of confusion and panic, but it does not mean the end of your fertility journey. With the right medical guidance and timely action, many women still have good chances of conceiving. Here, the expert explains the next steps to be taken if your AMH levels are low.

Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) is a blood test that helps to understand a woman’s ovarian reserve, which means the number of eggs remaining in the ovaries. A low AMH level often creates fear, tension, frustration and uncertainty, especially for women planning pregnancy. However, it is important to understand that AMH is only one part of fertility assessment.

According to Dr Avantika Vaze, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Vashi, Mumbai, many women with low AMH can conceive naturally or with medical support. The key lies in knowing the right next steps and acting without delay. Hence, women must seek help from a fertility consultant at the right time. Doing so will help them to fulfil the dream of pregnancy.

What should you do next if your AMH is low?

Understand the report with the help of an expert: It will be important for women to stay calm and composed instead of getting stressed. It is possible that AMH levels can vary depending on the age and lab methods. Your doctor may repeat the test or combine it with other tests, like an ultrasound for Antral Follicle Count (AFC), Follicle Stimulating Hormone ( FSH), to get a clearer picture of your fertility potential.

Schedule an appointment with the fertility consultant as soon as you find out about the low AMH levels: Waiting too long is not a good idea. The doctor will assess your age, menstrual history, overall health, and pregnancy goals before coming up with an appropriate plan.

The expert will focus on time-sensitive planning:

If you are planning a pregnancy, your doctor may suggest you avoid delaying it. The expert will design a treatment plan for you to be able to achieve conception.

Try to adhere to lifestyle modifications to support egg quality, even if egg count is low. This includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management in the form of yoga and meditation, quitting smoking, and alcohol. The expert can also recommend taking supplements like folic acid, vitamin D, or antioxidants for a healthy pregnancy. Make sure to avoid junk and processed food and stay active by exercising as per the expert’s advice.

Fertility treatment options can help to achieve pregnancy:

So, ARTs can be a boon for the couple. Intrauterine insemination (IUI), or in vitro fertilisation ( IVF), can be suggested to couples for fulfilling the dream of parenthood. In some cases, where you are not planning pregnancy immediately, egg freezing or embryo freezing is a good alternative. Making decisions at the right time will help you to conceive with your own eggs. However, donor egg IVF remains the last option when these treatments fail.

Many women with low AMH can conceive successfully with the right treatment. However, it must be remembered that the success rates of ART decline with declining ovarian reserve and advanced age. Hence, it is advisable to make decisions at the right time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

