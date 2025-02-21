Love sugary food? Here are the different ways 'sugar' impacts women's health Sugar not only causes diabetes but several other health issues. And it can affect women's health immensely. Here are the different ways sugar affects women's health.

Most people you come across love sugary foods, be it ice creams, cakes, brownies or milkshakes for that matter. These taste good and also give you a boost of energy for a short span of time. However, when you consume these regularly, it can negatively impact your health.

Increased Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

High sugar intake can lead to insulin resistance which is a condition where the body's cells become less responsive to insulin and this leads to increased blood sugar levels. Over time, this can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Weight Gain and Obesity

Excessive sugar consumption, especially from sugary drinks and snacks contributes to weight gain. Sugar is high in calories but doesn't provide satiety, thereby, causing overeating. Over time, this can contribute to obesity which increases the risk for several health issues such as heart disease, arthritis, and sleep apnea.

Hormonal Imbalance

High sugar intake can disrupt hormone regulation, especially affecting insulin and cortisol levels. For women, this can worsen symptoms of hormonal imbalances, such as those seen in polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). High sugar consumption can also worsen menstrual irregularities and aggravate symptoms of menopause.

Increased Risk of Heart Disease

High sugar intake is linked to higher levels of triglycerides, LDL (bad) cholesterol and inflammation, all of which are risk factors for heart disease. Women have a higher risk of developing heart disease post-menopause and excess sugar consumption can worsen this risk.

Affects Skin Health

Sugar can lead to premature ageing of the skin. This happens because of the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) which damage collagen and elastin. This can lead to wrinkles and sagging, thereby, affecting skin elasticity. Women may be particularly sensitive to the effects of sugar on their skin due to hormonal changes throughout the different stages of their life.

Mood Swings and Mental Health

Consuming a lot of sugar can lead to fluctuating blood sugar levels, causing rapid spikes followed by crashes. These fluctuations can result in mood swings, irritability and anxiety. Chronic sugar consumption is also linked to an increased risk of depression, with research suggesting that high sugar diets can affect brain function and mental well-being.

