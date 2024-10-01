Loss of appetite? It can be a sign of Magnesium deficiency, know other symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the symptoms of Magnesium deficiency.

Magnesium is a mineral that keeps our body healthy. Its deficiency can cause many serious diseases in the body. Magnesium deficiency can not only cause physical problems, but it also has a bad effect on the functioning of the brain. Therefore, it is important to include magnesium in your diet. Let us tell you, women need 310-320 mg of magnesium in a day, while men need 400-420 mg of magnesium. So, let's know which serious diseases can be caused by magnesium deficiency in the body and what things should be included in the diet to fulfil this deficiency.

Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Too much vibration

Abnormal heart rate

Magnesium deficiency can cause these diseases

Magnesium deficiency can cause bone disease. It helps in building bones and keeps them strong. 60% of the body's magnesium is in the bones. Magnesium plays an important role in muscle function, its deficiency can always cause muscle cramps. It gives energy to the body, that is, it converts whatever we eat and drink into energy, so its deficiency can make you feel tired all the time and you may feel low. Memory becomes sharp due to the abundance of magnesium in the body, in such a situation its deficiency also has a deep effect on the brain. Due to magnesium, the heartbeat is also controlled, its deficiency can cause abnormal heartbeat.

These things can fulfil the deficiency of magnesium in the body

To overcome magnesium deficiency, you will have to improve your diet. Include all green vegetables like broccoli, and beans along with spinach in your diet. Almonds also contain a lot of magnesium. Bananas and avocados also contain magnesium in abundance. Oats, wheat, and barley also contain high amounts of magnesium. At the same time, one cup of curd contains about 46.5 mg of magnesium.

