Looking for a healthy and caffeine-free milk tea? Here's why lavender milk tea is considered best

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PATRICIABANNAN Lavender milk tea

'Tea is life' for many. A good tea not only releases tensions but refreshes you completely. There are many kinds of teas including, black tea, green tea, ginger tea, milk tea, and many more. Similarly, we have 'lavender milk tea,' probably one of the healthiest tea in the world. Made by brewing the milk with some dried lavender flower petals, the tea helps in lifting up your mood along with reducing stress and relaxing the body.

Well, who could have really known that some dried lavender flower petals from the plant Lavandula angustifolia can add this much value to your health?

Lavender Milk Tea Benefits

Considered the healthiest combination of protein-rich milk with dried lavender, this caffeine-free tea, helps in regaining strength, boosting energy, providing relief from insomnia, skin irritation, reducing stress and anxiety and to mention a few benefits.

May improve skin texture

Promote healthy digestion

Reduce inflammation

Eliminate sleep disorders

Helps in curing headaches but not migraine

May reduces menstrual cramps and pain

It also at times helps in improving mood disorders

Helps in hair loss

Helps in healing fungal infections and wounds

How It Is Prepared