How to keep liver and kidney healthy? Swami Ramdev suggest yoga poses, ayurvedic medicines

The deadly Covid-19 not only harms the lungs but also affects the kidney and liver health, recent reports claim. Liver and kidney are integral part of our body and should be taken care of so as to ensure a good and healthy life.Hence, it is essential to improve your liver and kidney health to stay strong and healthy. There are certain yoga exercises and ayurvedic medicines that can enhance the health of kidney and liver and, Swami Ramdev, in an exclusive interaction with India TV, suggests how we can include them in our daily lives and stay strong in fight against coronavirus.

Importance of good kidney and liver health

Kidneys are vital organs of the human body that are located in the lower back below the rib cage. Bean-shaped and asymmetrical, kidneys are responsible for processing everything that you eat or drink. So if you have a diet that includes lots of fat, salt, and sugar, with time this can lead to various health problems. High blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and other conditions are the leading causes for any damage to your kidneys.

Proper functioning of the liver is necessary as it is one of the most important organs in our body. It is the largest organ of the human body which performs various vital functions like filtration of blood, detoxification of chemicals and drugs, secretion of bile juice and many more. This important organ produces chemicals that strengthen body and promote overall good health.

Yoga asanas for healthy liver and healthy

Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas to keep kidney and liver healthy

Bhastrika- By doing this posture daily, your whole body will remain healthy along with kindey and liver.

Kapalbhati- Do this pranayama at least 10-15 minutes daily.

Anulom Antonym - If you have any problem related to liver and kidney, do Anulom Antonym for 10 to 15 minutes daily.

Mandukasana- By doing this asana, you will get rid of all problems related to your kidney and liver. Do this for 5–10 minutes.

Sasakasana- It helps to keep the liver and kidney healthy while keeping hands and shoulders strong. Apart from this, it also aids in good digestion process.

