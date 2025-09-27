Liver disease symptoms: Lesser-known signs of the fatal condition that can show up on your hands The early signs of liver disease can appear on your hands. It is important that you keep a check on these symptoms, as they may be a sign of a potentially serious condition. Here are some lesser-known signs of the fatal condition that can show up on your hands.

Liver diseases have been increasing and account for nearly 4 per cent of all deaths every year. The condition affects over 400 million people with viral hepatitis B and C. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the leading cause of liver disease, especially among women. Spotting the early symptoms of liver disease can help improve treatment outcomes.

Symptoms of Liver Disease on Hands

Some of the early signs of liver disease can show up on your hands. These signs include:

Nail clubbing

This is a condition that makes your nails appear broader, sponge-like or enlarged. According to Cleveland Clinic, “Nail clubbing can affect a few of your nails or all of them. Often, it starts in your thumb and forefinger (pointer finger) before spreading to other nails.” It is usually triggered by cirrhosis, which is a serious scarring of the liver. It is believed this occurs because cirrhosis can lead to heightened blood flow in the fingers, which expands the veins.

Red palms

Another early sign of cirrhosis is red palms. The palms start to appear blotchy and red. According to Medical News Today, the palms may also feel warm but will not be swollen, painful, or itchy.

Terry’s nails

This is a condition where the majority of your fingernail or toenail start to appear white, similar to that of frosted glass, with only a thin brown or pink strip at the tip. The Cleveland Clinic says, “People with Terry’s nails don’t have a half-moon shape near their cuticles. Instead, nearly the whole nail looks washed out.”

