Liver Cirrhosis in Women: 5 warning signs to watch out for

Liver cirrhosis is a long-term condition in which healthy liver tissue is replaced by scarring, which ultimately leads to the loss of liver function. Some of the signs are common in both men and women, but some of the symptoms can be more common or present in a different way in women. Early detection and treatment can be made easier by identifying these signs.

Below are 5 symptoms of liver cirrhosis women should be on the lookout for:

1. Unexplained Fatigue and Weakness

Tiredness is the common complaint, but in cirrhosis of the liver, the fatigue is extreme and persistent despite resting. Females attribute it to busy lives or other factors and seek a medical examination much later. Extreme and long-standing tiredness is one of the first things that should indicate your liver is no longer able to perform its vital functions, leading to toxic build-up and less energy generation.

2. Menstrual Cycle Changes and Hormonal Dyscrasias

The liver has an imperative function in hormone metabolism, such as oestrogen. A liver that is damaged in women with cirrhosis may not metabolise and clear oestrogen effectively, resulting in too much of the hormone circulating in the body. This can manifest as:

3. Spider Angiomas and Palmar Erythema

These changes in the skin are usually more evident in light skin but can occur in women with any skin colour. They are a direct consequence of the liver's failure to break down hormones properly, causing the blood vessels to expand.

4. Swelling of the Ankles, Legs, and Abdomen

Water retention is one of the features of advanced liver disease. The liver normally makes albumin, a protein that keeps fluid in the bloodstream. When the liver is affected, albumin levels are reduced. This, along with the elevated pressure in the veins that drain into the liver (portal hypertension), can cause:

5. Easy Bleeding and Bruising

The liver makes clotting factors, proteins needed to cause the blood to clot. If the liver is damaged from cirrhosis, it will not be able to make these factors as effectively. This can cause uncontrollable bleeding: Cuts or nosebleeds may not heal as quickly.

While all of these symptoms can be present in other diseases, if they do present themselves, particularly together, a trip to see your doctor is in order. Early diagnosis of liver cirrhosis is particularly important since lifestyle changes, medication, and other treatments can reverse the progression of the disease and maximise success. Don't delay taking care of your liver, and seek professionals if you experience any of these symptoms.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

