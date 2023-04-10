Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lemon reduces cholesterol levels: Here are five amazing benefits of this citrus fruit

Lemons are a healthy fruit with a distinctive taste and aroma. Scientifically known as Citrus limon, it is a blooming plant high in vitamin C, citric acid, and essential oil. Enriched with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, lemon helps protect renal cells and promotes weight loss when combined with warm water and honey. Ayurveda states that taking lemon with salt is a typical treatment for nausea since it aids in digestion.

Besides, lemon oil can also be combined with other essential oils, such as rosemary, lavender, or olive, to relieve stress, tension, and associated symptoms. Here are some amazing benefits of citrus fruit.

Reduces cholesterol levels:

Lemons' vital vitamin C, fibre content, and plant-based components possess the ability to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. According to research, consuming 24 grams of citrus fibre extract daily for a month decreased total blood cholesterol levels. Hesperidin and diosmin, two plant substances present in lemons, have been found to reduce cholesterol.

Prevent Anaemia:

Iron deficiency is a prevalent cause of anaemia, which most frequently affects premenopausal women. Lemons have little iron but are a wonderful source of vitamin C and citric acid, which can help reduce the risk of anaemia by improving the absorption of iron from meals.

Reduces the risk of cancer:

Lemons may help lower the risk of breast cancer and other cancers in general. Plant substances like hesperidin and d-limonene may also help in treating breast cancer.

Aids kidney stones:

The sour fruit aids in the management of kidney stones by inhibiting the deposition of calcium oxalate crystals, the primary cause of kidney stones.

Boosts immunity:

Lemon, rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, increases immunity, aids in the fight against many illnesses, and treats cough and cold.

Due to its antibacterial properties, lemon can also be used to treat skin infections. However, lemon juice should always be diluted before use to prevent skin and scalp irritation from the acidity of the juice.

Latest Health News