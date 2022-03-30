Leg cramps are no less than a nightmare: Here are 5 home remedies to deal with this condition

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK/@JCOMP Leg cramp

Leg cramps mostly affect the calves, feet, or thigh muscles. When the person goes through these cramps, it hardly takes a few seconds for them to last long. The pain caused by these cramps is a sudden occurrence that attacks the muscles involuntarily. Though these cramps are harmless, it leaves the tenderness for almost 24 hours. Just to get relief from these leg cramps at the earliest one can follow these home remedies.

Stop the task that you are doing

If you are performing any exercise which requires continuous use of leg muscles can cause you a cramp. Just to avoid that issue one is suggested to stop the task in between to give your muscle a little rest.

Stretch and massage the muscle

If you are already suffering from a cramp, it is advised to try stretching the muscle and give it a little massage to get relief from the pain. There are two types of stretch that you can do -

Basic calf stretch

Stand with your palms placed against a wall, with arms stretched out Step back with a leg of affected calf Lean forward on the other leg and push yourself against the wall You should feel a stretch in your calf muscle and the back of the leg.

Towel stretch

Stretch your leg in front. Point the toes of your affected foot at the ceiling. Take a towel wrap it around your foot, holding it with both hands Lift the leg slightly until you feel a good stretch.

Hold the leg in the stretched position until the cramp stops

While having the leg cramp, it is suggested to hold the leg in the stretched position until the cramp stops.

Apply heat to muscles that are tight or tense

Applying heat to the cramped tight muscles will release the cramp. So it will become tender and soft. Heat will also help you in alleviating the pain caused by the leg cramp.

Use cold packs on tender muscles

Ice packs which are easily available in the market also act as a great help. If you are suffering from a leg cramp, using an ice pack will solve your all problems as the ice will make your muscle tender.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.