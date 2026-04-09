Do you cough or clear your throat after meals? Gastroenterologist reveals what could be causing it

New Delhi:

Ever had a heavy meal and then, out of nowhere, your throat starts acting up. That constant urge to cough. A bit irritating. Doesn’t really go away quickly either.

It might feel random, but it is not. According to Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab, this is actually a recognised condition. Not rare. Just not talked about enough.

What is laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR)

Dr Salhab explains this as laryngopharyngeal reflux, or LPR.

Coughing along with heartburn is “classic” for this condition, he says. But it does not stop there.

Other symptoms can include:

Constant throat clearing

A feeling like something is stuck in your throat

Hoarseness in your voice

A chronic cough that does not go away, especially after eating

So it is not always just about acid reflux in the usual sense.

Why coughing happens after a heavy meal

The cause is fairly straightforward, but a bit uncomfortable.

After a heavy meal, stomach contents like hydrochloric acid and the enzyme pepsin can travel upwards through the food pipe.

They may reach the voice box, which sits at the top of the throat and is very sensitive.

“That irritation triggers chronic coughing and throat symptoms even if you don't have the typical symptoms of heartburn, and that's why standard acid reflux medications don't always work for this condition,” says Dr Salhab.

So even if you do not feel classic acidity, the irritation can still be there.

How to manage LPR symptoms

Since the issue is linked to reflux and irritation, the focus is on reducing exposure to triggers.

Dr Salhab suggests a few simple dietary and lifestyle changes:

Avoid common trigger foods such as coffee, alcohol, spicy foods, acidic foods, chocolate, and mint

Do not eat late at night

Follow a low-acid diet

These small adjustments can make a noticeable difference over time.

When symptoms do not settle

If symptoms continue, there is another option.

Dr Salhab mentions sodium alginate, a natural gum derived from brown seaweed. It works by forming a protective barrier above stomach acid, preventing it from moving upwards.

And if the problem keeps coming back or does not improve, it is best to get it checked.

Consult a gastroenterologist or an ENT specialist to rule out other underlying causes, as advised by Dr Salhab.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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