Kulthi Dal: Health benefits, cooking method and other important facts about Horse Gram

Kulthi Dal: Pulses are among the most extensively used foods in the world. They provide protein and fibre, as well as a significant source of vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, folate, and magnesium. Black gram is one of the best sources of protein and carbohydrates along with being rich in many wonderful nutrients. Among the widely known pulses, we have Horse gram, which is also known as the 'treasure of health'. Found in South India, the nutritious substances found in this pulse have the ability to drive away many diseases including piles, cholesterol, and obesity. Doctors believe that those who consume it regularly, are more healthy than others.

These days most people are consuming horse gram pulses containing Vitamin B and essential minerals like iron, and calcium. Let us know its great benefits. Let us tell you what are the benefits of consuming this pulse.

Keeps OBESITY at bay

Consuming horse gram helps you reduce weight easily because of its protein-rich value. If you consume Horse Gram, then obesity can be easily controlled.

PILES problem

Those who are suffering from the problem of piles, should drink Horse Gram water. Soak the dal in water at night and drink its water after waking up in the morning. By doing this, you will get a lot of relief from the pain of piles.

IMMUNITY builder

Horse gram is rich in iron and protein, as well as one of the best sources of calcium compared to other pulses. Phosphorus and amino acids are present in it, which is helpful in maintaining the strength of bones. The dal is also very effective in protecting against seasonal diseases like cold, cough and fever. People suffering from stomach disorders also get a lot of relief from the consumption of this pulse. Along with this, this pulse also keeps your heart healthy.

Horse gram powder is beneficial in many health problems like asthma, urinary problems, jaundice, peptic ulcer, bronchitis, and menstruation disorder etc. It is effective in reducing fever and expelling phlegm.

Helps in IRON deficiency

Women have to go through a lot of pain during their periods. Due to heavy flow, women face fatigue and weakness. In such a situation, to remove this iron deficiency, you should start consuming Horse gram. Consumption of this pulse also increases the amount of blood in the body.

