Kidney health and restless legs syndrome: Expert explains symptoms, causes and cure

Many people, bless their hearts, just brush it off as "my legs feeling weird" or a bit of restlessness when they are trying to sleep. But friends, that constant urge to move your legs, especially at night, so what we doctors call Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is a real neurological condition. It can seriously disturb your sleep and make life quite uncomfortable. What many don't realise is how often it pops up when your kidneys are not doing so well.

What exactly is Restless Legs Syndrome?

According to Dr Uday Dipakrao Gajare, Consultant Nephrologist, AINU Visakhapatna, when you are finally relaxing, maybe lying down in bed, and suddenly you get this irresistible urge to move your legs. People describe it in different ways, like a crawling, tingling, or even a pulling sensation deep inside the legs. The only relief is moving your legs, but as soon as you stop, the feeling comes right back, making it nearly impossible for some to get proper sleep.

Now, RLS can happen to anyone, but we see it much, much more often in people with kidney problems, especially those who are on dialysis. Studies tell us that a significant number of dialysis patients, up to 20 to 30%, are experiencing RLS, sometimes quite severely.

Why Do Kidney Patients Get This?

We have found some strong links between RLS and kidney disease:

Uremic Toxins: When your kidneys are not filtering well, waste products – we call them uremic toxins – can build up in your blood. These can bother your nerves, causing discomfort.

Imbalances in Minerals: Things like your calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium levels can also get out of whack or strike hard when kidneys aren't working right, and this too seems to play a role.

Anaemia: Many kidney patients also have low red blood cell counts, which we call anaemia, and this can contribute to RLS.

If you are on dialysis, you often have a few of these factors going on at once, which makes it even more likely for RLS to develop.

The Good News: We Can Manage It!

The good news is, RLS is treatable, even for those with kidney issues. Here is what we usually focus on:

Correcting Iron Levels: If your iron levels are low, it is something quite common in kidney conditions – we can address this with iron supplements or even IV iron therapy. Getting that iron right can make a big difference.

Better Dialysis: Sometimes, just by making some adjustments and improving the quality of dialysis, or fine-tuning your treatment plan, we can see a good improvement.

Lifestyle Adjustments: Simple things you can do at home also help a lot. Try cutting down on caffeine, sticking to a regular sleep schedule, and doing some gentle stretching exercises before bed.

"Now, if you find your legs constantly bothering you, always 'on the go' when you wish they'd just relax, particularly if you're already dealing with kidney concerns, please don't ignore it. Think of it as a quiet message from your body, letting you know your kidneys might need a bit more care. Come, let's figure this out together," the doctor said.

