Kidney disease symptoms: 5 silent signs of the condition that appear when you sleep

Kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD), is a condition wherein your kidneys are damaged and they aren’t working like they should. When your kidneys don’t function well, it affects your overall health because the waste, toxins and excess water get accumulated in the body. Kidney disease often develops quietly, with subtle symptoms.

These symptoms can be easy to miss, especially at night. Spotting the symptoms at an early stage can help in better treatment outcomes. Here, take a look at some of the signs of kidney disease that appear at night.

Kidney disease symptoms that appear when you sleep

1. Frequent Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

If you wake up multiple times at night to urinate, it can be a sign that your kidneys are struggling to filter waste efficiently. Damaged kidneys cause more fluids to accumulate, which can affect your sleep.

2. Swelling in Legs or Ankles

Kidneys regulate the fluid balance in the body. When they don’t function properly, excess fluid builds up in the body. This swelling, known as oedema, can worsen at night when you’re lying down.

3. Insomnia or Restless Sleep

When toxins build up in the blood due to reduced kidney function, it can impact your sleep quality. Some people face difficulty falling asleep, frequent waking, or even restless leg syndrome.

4. Nighttime Muscle Cramps

Kidneys help maintain electrolyte balance. When this balance is disturbed, especially with low calcium or high phosphorus levels, you might have painful muscle cramps at night.

5. Shortness of Breath While Sleeping

Fluid retention from kidney dysfunction can spread to the lungs, causing nighttime breathlessness. Some people notice this more when lying down, which can disturb sleep and can be a sign of advanced kidney problems.

