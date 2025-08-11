Kidney decline causes: Doctor shares proven ways to keep your kidney healthy By following these habits, you can drastically reduce the danger of getting kidney diseases and help your kidneys lead a healthier life.

New Delhi:

Maintaining the health of the kidneys is important for overall health because the kidneys remove waste, regulate fluids, and balance electrolytes. Kidney decline results in critical consequences like kidney failure. Numerous factors are responsible for kidney decline.

When we spoke to Dr Bhanu Mishra, Consultant Nephrologist, BLK Max Hospital, New Delhi, he explained the root causes of kidney decline and also a few prevention tips to maintain good kidney health.

What are the root causes of kidney decline?

Chronic diseases include diabetes and high blood pressure as the most common causes of kidney damage. If there is uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, it might lead to hyperglycemia that injures blood vessels in the kidneys, and high blood pressure injures the kidneys by restricting blood supply.

Genetics is another cause that includes polycystic kidney disease (PKD), which is inherited and causes progressive impairment of kidney function over a lifetime.

Dehydration: Inadequate rehydration can tax the kidneys, as they are less effective at removing waste and pave the way for stones in the kidneys.

Inadequate rehydration can tax the kidneys, as they are less effective at removing waste and pave the way for stones in the kidneys. Drugs and Toxins: Prolonged exposure to either nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or toxins damages the tissue of the kidneys. Chronic use of painkillers in the form of ibuprofen is particularly harmful.

Prolonged exposure to either nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or toxins damages the tissue of the kidneys. Chronic use of painkillers in the form of ibuprofen is particularly harmful. Obesity and Malnutrition: Being overweight has the potential to cause diabetes and hypertension. The intake of too much salt, processed foods, and high protein can also result in kidney stress.

Tips to maintain kidney health

Chronic Disease Management: Maintaining blood sugar and blood pressure levels will prevent kidney damage due to diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Regular checks, medication, and a good diet will prevent kidney damage from such diseases.

Keep Hydrated: Proper watering hydrates the kidneys. The toxins can be removed by the kidneys if proper hydration is done. Drinking adequate fluids is important, especially during exercise or during the summer.

Healthy Diet: A balanced diet with less salt and saturated fats reduces the burden on the kidneys. Fresh vegetables, fruits, and whole grains must be included in your diet.

Exercise Daily: Exercise every day. Exercise keeps the weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar in control, which helps keep the kidneys healthy.

Quit Smoking and Excessive Drinking: Smoking and excessive drinking can damage the kidneys, causing high blood pressure or other diseases.

ALSO READ: 5 daily habits you must follow to prevent kidney stones and disease