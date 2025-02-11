Kidney Damage causes: 5 warning signs of poor kidney health that may appear at night

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 signs of kidney damage that appear at night.

The kidney is an important part of our body, which works to remove excess water and waste materials from the body. Any disturbance in the functioning of the kidney can cause us to face serious health problems because kidney damage itself is a serious health problem, which can be dangerous for the body. The main function of the kidney is to remove waste and excess water from the body. When the kidney is damaged, this process gets affected, it leads to the accumulation of toxins in the body. This can result in high blood pressure, bone problems, blood in urine and other serious symptoms. At the same time, if timely treatment is not received, this condition can cause kidney failure. However, if certain symptoms are felt at night, then it can be a sign of kidney damage, by identifying which you can save the kidney from getting damaged. So let's know about those 5 major symptoms that appear at night, which can be a sign of kidney damage.

Frequent urination at night

Many people have the habit of getting up at night to urinate, but if you feel the need to urinate repeatedly at night, it could be a sign of kidney problems. When the kidneys do not function properly, the body fluids are not filtered properly and this affects the frequency of urination.

Excessive thirst at night

Kidney damage can cause the fluid balance in the body to be disturbed, leading to excessive thirst at night. If you develop a habit of drinking water frequently at night, it could be a sign of a kidney problem that should not be ignored.

Pain and burning sensation during urination

Kidney problems can cause infection or inflammation of the urinary tract, causing pain and burning while urinating. This can be a sign of a kidney infection or another serious problem that needs immediate medical attention and treatment.

Blood in urine

Blood in the urine can be a sign of kidney infection, stones or other serious problems. If blood is seen mixed in the urine, do not ignore it. This can be a serious condition and it is important to contact a doctor immediately and get proper treatment.

Frequently waking up from sleep

Kidney problems can also disrupt sleep. When the kidneys are unable to remove toxins from the body properly, it causes toxicity in the body, which affects sleep. As a result, a person may experience frequent waking up from sleep, which can be a sign of a kidney problem.

ALSO READ: Diabetes Symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar you can spot on your hands, feet