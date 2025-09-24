Kerala reports nearly 80 cases, 21 deaths due to brain-eating amoeba; know how it spreads, preventive measures 80 cases and 21 deaths reported in Kerala due to brain-eating amoeba. This causes serious infection of the central nervous system that’s almost always fatal. Read on to know how the bacteria spreads and preventive measures.

Kerala reported 80 cases and 21 deaths due to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). It is a rare and highly fatal brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, also known as brain-eating amoeba. The state health minister, Veena George, said that the cause of the infections is yet to be determined.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “80 cases reported in the state and 21 deaths. The reason why amoebic meningoencephalitis cases are getting reported in Kerala is quite clear that after 2023, we have insisted on reporting every single encephalitis case and also finding the cause of it.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, speaking to ANI, said, “It is a very sad story. A lot of people have caught this fatal virus by swimming in the freshwater. It seems very dangerous. Some doctors are advising people not to swim in freshwater until a safer solution can be found. I can just endorse that request to everybody: Don't take risk, don't go in freshwater.”

What is the brain-eating amoeba?

According to Cleveland Clinic, Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba that lives throughout the world in warm and shallow bodies of fresh water, such as lakes, rivers and hot springs.

People infected with this amoeba develop primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is an infection of the central nervous system. PAM is a serious infection of the central nervous system that’s almost always fatal.

How does the brain-eating amoeba spread?

Most people get infected with this amoeba when the contaminated water goes into your nose. The amoeba then goes to your brain, eventually causing the infection. The water goes inside your nose when you’re swimming, diving or doing something like water skiing in infected water.

How to prevent the infection?

Don’t swim, wade or do watersports in warm freshwater locations, especially still waters, without nose plugs. Don’t go into the water at all if Naegleria fowleri is known to be present or likely to be present.

Don’t use tap water for a neti pot or any other device that cleans your nasal passages. Only use distilled or sterilized water.

You can use filters to remove germs from water. Use filters labeled “NSF 53,” “NSF 58” or “absolute pore size of 1 micron or smaller.”

You can also use chlorine bleach liquid or tablets to disinfect your water for cleaning your nose and sinuses.

