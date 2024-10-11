Kept 9-days long fast of Navratri? Be aware of THESE 5 potential health issues, know home remedies to cure

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Be aware of THESE 5 potential health issues post-fast

People observe a nine-day fast during Navratri to worship the Goddess. Prolonged fasting for nine days can be quite difficult when your body is dependent on a different kind of food than the usual diet. Although nine days of fasting is considered very good for detox, but still, the body still has to face some side effects due to eating differently from the normal routine.

Constipation, bloating, headache, etc are some common problems that people often experience while fasting. However, some home remedies are very effective. But consumption of many things is prohibited during fasting, so home remedies also have to be chosen carefully. So let's know some such common problems and home remedies to cure them.

1. Constipation

It is quite common to have digestive problems like constipation during the nine days of fasting during Navratri. Changes in the regular diet, especially the lack of fiber and fluids, can cause problems in bowel movement. Apart from this, dehydration, and lack of physical activity, all cause constipation. During the fast, people consume fatty foods in large quantities, due to which it can be difficult to digest them completely.

Home Remedy: If you are fasting and you have a constipation problem, then first of all drink a sufficient amount of water. Apart from this, choose some options to eat during fasting that have a sufficient amount of fiber, such as buckwheat flour and fruits. If you want, you can add a spoonful of ghee in lukewarm milk or water and drink it. This will help in getting rid of constipation. Along with this, it is also important to remain physically active.

2. Bloating

During Navratri, it is necessary to eat pure and simple food to detox the body. But nowadays people have started consuming fried, roasted, and processed foods. In the name of fasting, various types of dishes, especially chips, etc. are available in the market, due to which toxins increase in the body. But digestive problems, especially bloating, can bother you more.

Home Remedy: If you feel bloated during fasting, take a walk without eating anything for some time and drink hibiscus flower and lemon tea. This will give you relief. Apart from this, take care of your digestion while consuming any type of food, and eat light homemade food instead of fried, roasted, and processed food. If you are preparing tikki, then instead of deep frying it, fry it on a pan in light ghee.

3. Fatigue

It is quite common for people to feel tired during the 9-day fast of Navratri. There can be many reasons for this, sometimes due to not consuming any type of food for a long time, the body does not get the necessary nutrition to produce energy. Due to which fatigue can be felt. At the same time, people forget to drink water during the festival and the body becomes dehydrated, this can be another reason for fatigue.

Home Remedy: To overcome the fatigue during fasting, try to keep the body hydrated by drinking enough water. Apart from this, herbal teas like coconut water, buttermilk, ginger and basil leaves as well as lemon water will help you in maintaining energy in the body. Avoid staying hungry for a long time during fasting. If required, consume cashews, almonds, lotus seeds, these are some healthy sources of energy. Apart from this, getting enough sleep is also very important. Not only this, attention should be paid to sugar regulation during fasting, so consume healthy sweet options like dates and fruits etc.

4. Dehydration

Navratri fasting is for 9 days and it is quite normal to have the problem of dehydration during these days. Most people start drinking less water regularly while doing puja. But during this time your body needs more water. Because you eat late and consume only a few types of foods. During this time, you may feel weak along with dehydration.

Home Remedy: No matter how busy you are, you should pay attention to the time you drink water. Especially when you feel thirsty, drink water immediately, do not wait too long. To overcome dehydration, you can take the help of coconut water, butter milk and herbal tea. Apart from normal water, consuming herbal drinks will help you stay hydrated for a long time. Along with this, many important nutrients are also found in these drinks, which will be absorbed in your body and increase energy.

5. Headache

Headache is a common side effect of Navratri fasting. It is usually caused by low blood sugar i.e. hypoglycemia. Apart from this, dehydration can also be responsible for this.

Home Remedy: If you have a headache, drink plenty of water as well as fruit juice or coconut water which will help in maintaining the sugar level. It will also maintain hydration and you will get relief from headache in some time. Apart from this, eat cashews, almonds and lotus seeds which are rich in nutrients. If you have a severe headache, massage and try to sleep for some time.

ALSO READ: WHO validated India to eliminate Trachoma as a public health problem, here's all about this eye disease