Kelley Mack’s death puts focus on CNS glioma: What you should know Kelley Mack, an actor from The Walking Dead, died at the age of 33. She apparently lost her fight with glioma to death. In this article, an expert has explained what glioma is, its causes and treatment.

New Delhi:

Kelley Mack, an actor from The Walking Dead, died at age 33. Following a fight with glioma, the young actress passed away in her birthplace of Cincinnati on August 2. Earlier this year, Kelley Mack posted a carousel on her Instagram feed to reveal that she had been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, a rare kind of astrocytoma cancer.

Taking to Kelley's Instagram handle, her family members shared the news of her demise. The post reads, "It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go. Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother, Kristen, and steadfast aunt, Karen, present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express."

Now, let us know what glioma is, what the cause of glioma is and if there are any treatment options available.

What is a glioma?

According to Dr Pankaj Agarwal, Head of the Department of Neurology, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, glioma is a type of brain tumour that begins in the glial cells. These are supportive cells in the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system or CNS). Did you know? Glioma is one of the most common types of brain tumours and needs timely attention.

What are the causes of glioma?

Gliomas can grow slowly or quickly, and their severity depends on the type and grade. So, one has to be cautious and watch out for the symptoms. The exact cause of the glioma is not clearly understood yet. But there can be risk factors such as genetic mutations, a family history of brain tumours, or previous radiation exposure to one’s head. The symptoms can vary from person to person due to the tumour size and location. One can notice headaches, nausea and vomiting, seizures, vision problems, memory loss or confusion, or even weakness in the limbs and inability to speak.

Treatment for Glioma

The treatment will be based on the type and grade of glioma. Options to manage it can include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy and will be decided by the doctor. It is imperative to seek timely intervention, as some gliomas can be life-threatening, especially if diagnosed late or if they grow rapidly. Early detection and expert care will help to enhance the quality of life of the patient. Therefore, consult your neurologist and ensure prompt intervention.

