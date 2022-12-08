Keep these tips in mind if you want to stop your brain from aging

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to stop brain aging

Every brain changes with age, and mental function changes along with it. Mental decline is common, and it's one of the most feared consequences of aging. But cognitive impairment is not inevitable. Some people may experience a decline in their ability to remember recent events, while others may have difficulty with problem-solving or decision-making. It is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet, regular physical activity, and mental stimulation, to help support cognitive function as we age.

Tips to keep your brain healthy and control its aging

1. Exercise regularly

Research shows that using our muscles also helps our minds. Animals who exercise regularly increase the number of tiny blood vessels that bring oxygen-rich blood to the region of the brain that is responsible for thought. Exercise also spurs the development of new nerve cells and increases the connections between brain cells.

2. Improve your diet

Good nutrition can help our minds as well as our bodies. People that eat a Mediterranean-style diet that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, unsaturated oils (olive oil) and plant sources of proteins are less likely to develop cognitive impairment and dementia.

3. Don't compromise on your sleep

Getting enough sleep is important for cognitive function. It can boost the feeling of relaxation and reduce stress. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

4. Keep your mind stimulated

Games and puzzles are great. But also consider volunteer and social activities that keep you independent and engaged with friends and family. Learn new computer skills; participate on a board, in a book club, or dance group; or try gardening, crafts, or cooking.

5. Quit smoking

Tobacco use can harm all our organs, including our brains. But quitting now improves our chances for healthier brain function in the future, even if you’ve smoked for many years.

6. Socialize more often

Maintaining strong social connections can help to support cognitive health as it stimulates attention and memory and helps to strengthen your brain health.

