Karwa Chauth 2022: Are you pregnant and fasting? Keep these safety tips in mind

Karwa Chauth 2022: While Karwa Chauth fasting can be managed by most women, it could be a problem for pregnant women. They are not advised to observe the fast as they might feel a lot of changes in their body and face health issues. Women need plenty of water and balanced nutrition for themselves and their baby during pregnancy, that is why fasting when pregnant is not recommended. Though out of religious beliefs some women still observe fasting during pregnancy. Here are a few tips to keep in mind if you are pregnant.

Fasting tips for pregnant women on Karwa Chauth

*Plenty of rest is essential as one will have less energy when fasting

*Extra care should be taken if fasting during the last three months of pregnancy. Usually, 200 extra calories are required during this time

*Take the prescribed folic acid and vitamin D supplements as these are quite essential if you feel that something is amiss contact your doctor at the earliest

What to eat and avoid to break your fast?

*A balanced pregnancy diet is absolutely essential. One can choose from a healthy range of foods that are available but break the fast with liquids like fruit juice or any healthy drink.

*Foods rich in vitamins and minerals such as iron and calcium are recommended

*Try to have slow-release energy foods such as whole wheat pasta, oat or bran-based cereals, beans and pulses, unsalted nuts, and wholemeal bread.

*Protein-rich foods like cottage cheese, beans, and lentils. These help in keeping the appetite filled for long

* Avoid coffee or any items containing caffeine it will make you feel more dehydrated

* try to avoid foods that are difficult to digest

*Sugary items like chocolates/candies may give an energy boost but are harmful at the same time.

Look out for these fasting issues during pregnancy

*Watch out for signs of dehydration such as dark urine, dizziness or weakness, and headaches. Dehydration can be the cause of a UTI (Urinary Tract infection). During pregnancy, women are susceptible to UTIs

*Try to weigh yourself regularly at home and speak to the doctor if you are losing weight. Loss of weight is not advisable when pregnant

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

