Kakora: Benefits of this local vegetable to guard against monsoon health issues

When monsoon season has already started, it is important to take extra precautions to maintain good health and well-being. Eating healthy is key to our overall health, and one of the most nutritious vegetables that can help us stay healthy during the monsoon season is kakora. Native to India and also known as amaranth, kakora (spiny gourd) is a leafy green vegetable with a unique flavour and texture. It is frequently used in traditional Indian cooking and has numerous health benefits. Here are five reasons why you should include kakora in your diet during monsoon season:

Rich in Vitamins and Minerals: Kakoda is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals such as iron, magnesium, potassium, and calcium. These vitamins and minerals are essential for maintaining good health during monsoon season as they help to strengthen our immune system and protect against infections. ]

High Antioxidant Content: Kakoda is a great source of antioxidants, which help to protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. This can help to reduce inflammation in the body, which is a common problem during the rainy season.

Promotes Digestive Health: Kakora is high in dietary fibre which helps to keep your digestive system running smoothly. It also helps to keep your bowels regular, which is especially important during monsoon season when watery stools can be more common.

Boosts Immunity: The vitamins and minerals found in kakora help to boost the immune system and protect against monsoon-related illnesses such as colds and flu. Eating kakora regularly will help ensure that you stay healthy during the rainy season.

Reduces Chances of Allergies: Kakora contains essential fatty acids that can help reduce your chances of developing allergies during monsoon season. The anti-inflammatory properties of kakora can also reduce the chances of developing skin rashes or other types of allergic reactions during the rainy season.

