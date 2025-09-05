Joe Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer lesions; here’s what you should know Joe Biden, former President of US, underwent Mohs surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin. Earlier this year, in May, Biden shared that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Read on to know more about skin cancer.

New Delhi:

Joe Biden, former President of the United States, has undergone skin cancer surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin, his spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. Biden is recovering well after undergoing Mohs surgery. This is a procedure that is used to treat most forms of skin cancer.

Earlier, in 2023, Biden underwent surgery to remove cancerous skin cells from his chest during a routine physical exam. A biopsy at the time revealed that the lesion was a basal cell carcinoma which is one of the most common forms of cancer.

Earlier this year, in May, Biden shared that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which had already metastasised to his bones. He team said that he was pursuing several treatment options for “effective management” of the disease and that his cancer appeared to be “hormone-sensitive”.

What is skin cancer?

This form of cancer starts as an abnormal growth of cells on the skin. These cells can invade and destroy healthy tissues in the body. While there are several types of skin cancer, two of the most common ones are basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. These skin cancers can be cured; however, there’s a form of skin cancer called melanoma, which is very dangerous.

Symptoms of skin cancer

Here are some of the signs of skin cancer, according to Mayo Clinic.

A new growth on the skin that might look like a mole, a bump or a scab.

A rough patch on the skin.

A sore on the skin that won't heal.

Changes to a mole or freckle, such as getting bigger or changing color.

Itchy skin around a skin growth.

Pain around a skin growth.

Prevention of skin cancer

Follow these steps to lower the risk and prevent skin cancer.

Stay out of the sun during the middle of the day. Even when outside, stay in the shade as much as possible.

Wear sunscreen all year-round. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, even on cloudy days.

Wear protective clothing. Cover your arms and legs, wear a wide-brimmed hat and don't forget sunglasses.

Don't use tanning beds.

Check your skin often and report any changes. Look for changes in moles, freckles, bumps and birthmarks.

ALSO READ: 5 Indian dairy foods that may lower your cancer risk naturally