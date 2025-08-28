Jenna Ortega eats kiwi with skin: Doctor shares surprising health benefits In a video that has gone viral, Jenna Ortega was seen biting into a kiwi without bothering to peel the skin. While some called it “unhinged behavior,” others have defended her. Read on to know if it's healthy to eat the fruit with the skin.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows Jenna Ortega eating a kiwi with its fuzzy skin on. This has sparked a debate on the internet if it is really healthy to eat the fruit with the skin.

In the video that has gone viral, The Wednesday actor was seen biting into the fruit without bothering to peel the kiwis. As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens have been asking several questions. While some called it “unhinged behavior,” others have defended her.

Eating kiwi with the skin

While there are several questions whether you should eat the fruit with the skin, nutritionists have always said that it is absolutely safe to do so. The skin of the fruit has antioxidants and vitamin C and it can also help to improve digestion.

Doctor’s opinion on eating the skin of the fruit

Dr. Joseph Salhab, a doctor in the US, known as “thestomachdoc” on Instagram, shared that eating kiwi with skin on is healthy. In his post on Instagram, he wrote, “You’re leaving nutrients on the cutting board if you peel your kiwi. Eat it with the skin to get more vitamin C & E (liver support + antioxidants), plus folate, magnesium, vitamin B6, and ~50% more fiber.”

Sharing other benefits of the fruit, he wrote:

Sleep tip: have 1–2 kiwis about 2 hours before bed — they naturally contain melatonin and can support better sleep quality.

have 1–2 kiwis about 2 hours before bed — they naturally contain melatonin and can support better sleep quality. Colon health: regular kiwi intake is linked with less oxidative DNA damage and faster transit, which may translate to a lower risk of colon cancer over time.

regular kiwi intake is linked with less oxidative DNA damage and faster transit, which may translate to a lower risk of colon cancer over time. Constipation: as a GI doc, kiwi is one of my first-line food treatments — gentle, effective, and easy to add to yogurt.

as a GI doc, kiwi is one of my first-line food treatments — gentle, effective, and easy to add to yogurt. Fuzzy texture not your thing? Wait until it’s softer/ripe, grab a smooth gold kiwi, or slice it and mix with yogurt.

Dr. Salhab also shared a disclaimer about allergies. “Some people may be allergic to kiwi, which can cause itching, swelling, or trouble breathing. If you’ve had a reaction to kiwi, it’s best to avoid the skin and talk to your healthcare provider. Always wash the skin well before eating,” he said.

