IWD 2023: Menstrual cramps to anxiety and migraines; best essential oils for women's health

Essential oils have been used for centuries for their therapeutic benefits. They are extracted from plants and contain the concentrated essence of their fragrant and healing properties. Women's health concerns are diverse, ranging from menstrual cramps to anxiety and migraines. Essential oils have been found to be effective in addressing these health concerns. Here are the best essential oils for women's health:

Lavender oil: Lavender oil is widely known for its calming and relaxing properties. It is effective in reducing anxiety, promoting better sleep and reducing menstrual cramps. Lavender oil can be diffused or applied topically on the skin.

Peppermint oil: Peppermint oil is a natural pain reliever and is effective in reducing headaches and migraines. It has a cooling effect on the skin and can be applied topically on the forehead or temples.

Clary Sage oil: Clary Sage oil has been found to be effective in reducing menstrual cramps and hot flashes. It also reduces stress and anxiety. Clary Sage oil can be diffused or applied topically on the skin.

Ginger Oil: Ginger oil is a suitable option for addressing muscle cramps. It reduces inflammation and eases anxiety.

Geranium oil: Geranium oil has been found to be effective in reducing PMS symptoms like mood swings, irritability, and bloating. Geranium oil can be diffused or applied topically on the skin.

Frankincense oil: Frankincense oil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is effective in reducing joint pain and menstrual cramps. Frankincense oil can be diffused or applied topically on the skin.

FAQs

Q1: Can essential oils be used to reduce headaches and migraines?

Ans: Yes, Peppermint oil is a natural pain reliever and is effective in reducing headaches and migraines.

Q2: How should essential oils be used?

Ans: Essential oils can be used topically, aromatically, or internally. They should always be diluted with a carrier oil before applying topically and should never be ingested without the guidance of a healthcare professional.

