Is your liver at risk? Know the connection between hypertension and fatty liver disease

Hypertension (HTN) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are two fast-emerging diseases that are creating critical global health problems. Although both of them have been studied in depth separately, their interconnected nature is usually overlooked. Both share identical major risk factors such as obesity, insulin resistance, physical inactivity, and poor diet. NAFLD, found in approximately 25–33% of the world's population, ranges from benign fatty liver (NAFL) to the severe non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). If untreated, it results in fibrosis of the liver, cirrhosis, and ultimately liver failure, requiring transplant. Alarmingly, NAFLD is now among the leading causes of chronic liver disease worldwide.

According to Dr Pavan Hanchanale (Hepatologist, Liver Transplant Physician and gastroenterologist at Ruby hall Clinic, Pune), less well known, however, is that NAFLD significantly raises the risk for the development of HTN—up to 66%, according to a series of meta-analyses. This two-way interaction is mediated by common pathophysiologic pathways such as chronic systemic inflammation, insulin resistance, oxidative stress, and activation of the renin-angiotensin and sympathetic nervous systems. These biological derangements not only impair liver function but also elevate blood pressure and stress the cardiovascular system. NAFLD patients, thus, are at risk for developing not only HTN, but also heart disease, type 2 DM, chronic kidney disease, and even some lung diseases.

In spite of these associations, there is poor awareness of the NAFLD-HTN association, and hence early intervention and coordinated care are not available. Since both these diseases are usually asymptomatic in the initial few years, they quietly advance until significant harm is done. Hence, active screening in susceptible individuals—particularly those with obesity, metabolic syndrome, or a family history of liver or cardiac disease—is imperative.

Treatment of NAFLD and HTN is mostly by lifestyle modification. A nutrient-dense diet that is healthy with low saturated fats and refined carbohydrate intake and regular exercise has been linked with significant improvement in liver disease and blood pressure control. Weight maintenance—indeed, as little as 5–10% of body weight—can reduce liver fat and blood pressure levels. In situations where lifestyle modification is not sufficient, medication can be added to manage blood pressure or correct metabolic derangements of NAFLD.

Lastly, treating NAFLD and HTN together—rather than individually—is a more complex approach to reduce long-term complications and overall health outcomes. Increased awareness, early detection, and holistic treatment protocols are the instruments necessary to combat this increasing health burden.

