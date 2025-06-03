Is your child’s eye drifting? Doctor reveals strabismus can be a warning sign of retinoblastoma Is your child's eye drifting or crossed? Don't ignore the signs! Learn from a doctor how strabismus can be an early warning sign of retinoblastoma and why early detection is crucial for effective treatment.

As parents, we notice every little thing our child does— a funny face, a new word, or even a squinting eye. But sometimes what appears to be a small quirk may have a more serious root cause. One of those signs is squint — it's when one of your child's eyes is not aligning with the other. Generally, it is nothing to worry about. The muscles in babies' eyes are still developing, and a minor misalignment is completely normal. Sometimes, unsafe and alarming symptoms also accompany a wandering eye. There are some rare circumstances when the eye keeps drifting or gradually gets worse that this may relate to something deeper — for example, retinoblastoma, a rare cancer of the eye that can affect young children.

When a drifting eye is more than just strabismus

According to Dr Sudipto Pakrasi, Chairman, Ophthalmology, Medanta, Gurugram, Gurugram, strabismus — or what people often call a "squint"—is" common in infants and toddlers. It might show up when your child is tired or concentrating on something up close. But when one eye consistently turns or you notice a white glow in the pupil in photos, it’s worth a closer look.

Retinoblastoma starts in the retina, the light-sensitive part of the eye (like the film in a camera). It usually develops in children under five and can progress quickly if not caught early. One of the earliest signs? You guessed it — a drifting or misaligned eye.

Other early signs to watch out for

A white or yellowish reflection in the pupil (especially in photos with flash)

Eyes that don’t seem to move together

Redness or swelling that doesn’t go away

Poor vision or your child bumping into things more than usual

What should you do to prevent it?

Don’t panic — but don’t ignore it either. If you spot any of these signs, book an appointment with a paediatric eye specialist. A simple, painless eye exam can rule out anything serious or catch it early enough to treat effectively.

Why can early detection make all the difference?

The good news is that retinoblastoma can be treated, especially if diagnosed early. Patients can receive treatment — chemotherapy, laser therapy, or other targeted therapies — depending on the stage of the disease, and the goal is to save vision and save lives.

Key takeaway

Every parent wants to believe everything is fine — and most of the time, it is. But staying alert to small signs, like a drifting eye, can make a big difference if there is a potential problem. Trust your gut, ask questions, and don’t hesitate to get things checked out. It is better to consult your doctor than ignore the signs.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)