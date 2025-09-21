Is one of your child’s shoulders higher? Doctor explains when to worry If your child’s shoulders look uneven, it might be more than posture—it could be scoliosis. Experts say early diagnosis and treatment can prevent long-term complications. Learn the signs, risks, and treatment options for children with scoliosis.

New Delhi:

As a parent, you may notice small changes in your child’s posture, like one shoulder looking higher than the other. While it’s easy to assume it’s just slouching or a posture issue, doctors caution that it could be something more serious: scoliosis. However, it is important to understand what exactly it means.

We reached out to Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, who explained why recognising scoliosis early is so important, especially during your child’s growing years.

What is scoliosis?

Scoliosis is a lateral curvature of the spine. The most prevalent spinal deformity in children aged 10–12 years is idiopathic scoliosis, ie, of unknown cause, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), with an estimated prevalence of around 3% among school-age children.

Dr Verma describes how scoliosis usually goes undetected as it is often painless, but left untreated, may develop into chronic back pain, changes in posture, as well as breathing issues for very advanced cases.

Signs to look out for

Parents should be alert to early warning signs. Some of these include:

Uneven shoulders

Shoulder blades that stick out

Head not aligned in the centre

Uneven or elevated hips

Uneven leg length

Dr Verma adds, “Children may not complain of pain, but visible asymmetry like uneven shoulders is often the first clue for parents.”

What parents should know about scoliosis?

Early diagnosis matters: Detecting scoliosis before a growth spurt allows treatment to be more effective.

Most cases are idiopathic: Lifestyle or backpacks do not cause scoliosis.

It can be painless: Regular check-ups are key since children may hide or not notice changes.

Family history matters, but is not everything: Family history may accompany scoliosis, but the condition often occurs without history.

Treatment exists: 10% of patients need surgery, whereas 30% could possibly need bracing. A majority of cases can be successfully treated with prompt treatment.

Scoliosis treatments

Treatment varies with the level of the curve:

Mild: Could only need monitoring to ensure the curve doesn't progress.

Moderate: Usually treated with braces to aid in the normal growth of the spine.

Severe: Can be suggested to correct the curvature by surgery.

Dr Verma emphasises, "With early intervention, kids with scoliosis can attend school, participate in sports, and have normal lives without having to give up activities."

Minding something as obvious as uneven shoulders may be the initial step in being able to diagnose scoliosis in children. With early detection, frequent monitoring, and proper treatment, most kids can grow up strong and healthy. These are signs that should not be dismissed; timely medical guidance can be the difference.

