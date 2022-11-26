Is metabolism a concern? Try these Yoga Asanas to speed up weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga asanas for weight loss

Metabolism is the process by which your body converts food into energy. Yoga’s breathing techniques improve one’s oxygen intake and warm up the body. This increases the speed of metabolism. The ancient exercise form also stimulates and strengthens our endocrine organs, revving up the metabolic rate further. Moreover, the poses are designed to melt fat deposits by stretching, compressing and twisting the body. According to health experts, not only metabolism will increase by including yoga in the lifestyle, but it can also be helpful for you in burning fat faster.

Here are 3 yoga asanas that can help increase metabolism

Shalabhasana

Shalabhasana is one of the most well-known poses of Yoga. Shalabhasana is also known as the locust pose. It is one of the most effective back-bending asanas in Yoga. It is an intermediate yoga asana. Regular practice of this asana can be beneficial for us to burn calories faster along with correcting the problems of metabolism. This yoga is also considered beneficial in digestion and other problems of the body.

Sarvangasana

The word ‘sarvanga’ means entire body. From the final position of asana, it can be deduced that it has a favorable effect on the entire body. It is strongly advised to attempt this posture first in parts and then complete the pose only after a few weeks of initial training. As the name suggests, Sarvangasana Yoga is believed to be beneficial for all the organs of the body. It is a yoga that boosts metabolism and improves your physical and mental health. This asana influences the functioning of all parts of our body. This asana is highly beneficial in maintaining the mental and physical health and is also referred as the ‘Queen of asanas’.

Bridge pose

Bridge pose, or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, is a reclined backbend and chest-opening yoga pose. This asana (pose) for beginners involves lifting the hips and sternum while pressing the arms down into the mat to create a bridge-like effect with the body for maximum stretch. Through this yoga, problems in the back can be treated, as well as it is also a yoga that promotes metabolism.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: How to get rid of bad breath? Follow these simple tips for good oral hygiene

Also Read: Did you know Tulsi can reduce stress and anxiety? Know its other benefits

Latest Health News