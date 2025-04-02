Is it just a bad cold, or could the body pain and fever point to sepsis? Expert explains Sepsis cases are increasing day by day, and thus, it is important to know the causes, symptoms and prevention tips to be aware of the condition. To stay away from sepsis, it is also essential to know who is at risk.

Sepsis is a severe condition that occurs when the body's reaction to an infection destroys its tissue and organs, possibly causing organ failure and death if left untreated. Over the past few years, India has witnessed an alarming increase in cases of sepsis, a dangerous condition wherein the body's response to infection gets out of proportion and destroys organs. Several patients are unaware of having sepsis until it becomes severe.

Why are sepsis cases rising?

When we spoke to Dr Mukta Aggarwal, a Consultant of internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, the symptoms of Sepsis are fever, extreme fatigue, and body pain are similar to those of run-of-the-mill viral infections. A report in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine states that India has some of the highest mortality rates due to sepsis in the world, between 20-40% in ICUs. The main reason for it is the delays in diagnosis. The majority of individuals think they have a long-standing flu and tough it out, going to the doctor only when the condition turns for the worse.

The second major issue is antibiotic resistance. Misuse and excessive use of antibiotics have rendered infections more resistant to treatment, and there is a higher risk of sepsis.

When is it more than just the flu?

Body aches and fever are easy to dismiss, but if sepsis is the reason, waiting to seek help can be risky. These warning signs need to be looked out for:

A fever that won't break: If the body’s temperature remains above 101°F (38.3°C) even after taking medication, it's time to visit a doctor.

Severe body aches and weakness: Although the flu can make one weak, pain caused by sepsis is more intense, deeper, and longer-lasting.

Rapid heart rate and shortness of breath: A rapid heart rate and struggling to breathe might be an indication that the infection is impacting life-supporting organs.

Dizziness or disorientation: If the individual suddenly becomes disoriented or extremely drowsy, it can be an emergency.

Fewer trips to the bathroom: Making fewer trips to the bathroom than usual is a sign that sepsis is impairing the function of the kidneys.

Who is most at risk?

Although anyone can get sepsis, there are certain groups more likely to get it:

Newborns and elderly people, whose immune systems are compromised.

People with chronic conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, or cancer.

Patients undergoing surgery or those with unresolved infections.

Those with weakened immunity, e.g., patients undergoing chemotherapy.

How to safeguard yourself from sepsis?

Sepsis might come on suddenly, hence, the answer is early prevention and detection.

Don't dismiss persistent flu-like symptoms: If your fever, weakness, or body aches don't go away within a few days, get medical attention.

If your fever, weakness, or body aches don't go away within a few days, get medical attention. Be serious about infections: Even a small cut, an untreated bladder infection, or a lingering cough can lead to sepsis if not treated.

Even a small cut, an untreated bladder infection, or a lingering cough can lead to sepsis if not treated. Vaccinate: Vaccines against the flu, pneumonia, and COVID-19 can prevent infections that may cause sepsis.

Vaccines against the flu, pneumonia, and COVID-19 can prevent infections that may cause sepsis. Maintain good hygiene: Frequent handwashing can also prevent infection.

If fever, weakness lasting longer than usual, or body pains take longer than expected to subside, consult a doctor at once—because early detection of sepsis can save a life.

