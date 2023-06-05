Is it hazardous to store food in plastic containers? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is it hazardous to store food in plastic containers?

World Environment Day 2023: World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5, with the main objective of making people aware of the environment. World Environment Day has a new theme every year; this year's theme is 'Solutions to Plastic Pollution'. In such a situation, this year's theme is based on the solution to plastic pollution. If we look around us too, you will find that plastic has spread its wings in every house. Due to the use of these plastic items in everyday life, serious diseases are spreading. Here we are giving you a list of such items that you should throw out immediately.

In the summer, water is needed to keep the body hydrated. In such a situation, 80 out of 100 people use plastic bottles in their homes. A chemical compound called Bisphenol A (BPA) is used in making plastic bottles. BPA is used to make polycarbonate plastic. Its use also increases the risk of cancer and hormonal problems. In such a situation, throw out the plastic bottles from your house today itself.

Plastic containers

Like plastic bottles, bisphenol A (BPA) is also used in the most commonly used plastic containers in the house. In such a situation, it has an effect on the things kept in it, and when we use these things, they work to make our body hollow from the inside. In such a situation, plastic containers should be removed from the house and steel or glass containers should be used.

Plastic chopping board

If a plastic chopping board is used to cut vegetables in your house, then stop it. Actually, the harmful elements present in the plastic chopping board get mixed in the food, due to which diseases spread. Apart from this, some such bacteria start to grow over time, which increases stomach-related diseases. Use a wooden or stone chopping board instead.

Plastic tiffin

The use of plastic tiffins in homes has also increased, which helps increase diseases. By keeping hot food in plastic, harmful substances dissolve in the food, which causes many serious diseases of the kidney and liver. That's why today, instead of plastic tiffins, use steel or glass tiffins.

