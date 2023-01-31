Is it harder for women to lose weight as compared to men? Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are the reasons why is it harder for women to lose weight as compared to men

By nature, women tend to have a lower metabolic rate than men. This means your body uses fewer calories to fuel normal body functions like breathing, thinking, and circulating your blood. The leftover calories are stored as fat. Moreover, female body composition usually exceeds males’. In other words, men tend to pack on pounds made of more muscle than fat, lowering their body mass index (BMI). Women typically find it harder to lose weight and inches than men.

Here are some reasons that make it tough for women to lose weight:

1. Women carry more fat

Thanks to differences in body composition, women are at a disadvantage right out of the gate because women naturally carry more fat than men. Men have more muscle mass, and muscle is metabolically expensive to keep. Muscles burn considerably more calories than fat, making the male metabolism 3-10% faster than yours. No surprise then that in studies, men are consistently found to do better on the exact same diet a woman might follow.

2. Menopause makes it harder to lose weight

During menopause, women lose even more muscle and bone mass, which increases their body fat percentage. On top of that, a redistribution takes place. The padding on hips and bum reduces, while belly fat increases. The female figure changes from “pear” to “apple” because male hormones such as testosterone, which are present in the female body also, become more dominant post-menopause.

3. Wrong exercise

Weight loss is all about burning calories through exercise. The catch is that those who have lean muscle burn more calories as compared to others and this is a reason why men lose weight faster. As compared to women, men have more lean muscle mass which helps them burn more calories as compared to women without putting in much effort. To increase muscle mass women have to include more strength training in their daily routine.

4. Women crave more sugar than men

Another factor is emotional eating. Women are more prone to emotional eating as compared to men. The temptation is even more intense and irresistible during the monthly menstrual cycle. Unfortunately, women are even more likely to cave into their cravings which can sabotage their weight loss goal. Men are more likely to stick to their diet plan.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

