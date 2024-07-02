Irregular heartbeats? Causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Arrhythmias

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Arrhythmias.

Irregular heartbeats, also known as arrhythmias can occur due to various factors such as underlying heart conditions, electrolyte imbalances, stress, and certain medications. It is important to monitor and seek medical attention if irregular heartbeats persist, as they can be a symptom of a more serious underlying condition.

What is Arrhythmias?

Arrhythmias are abnormalities in the heart's rhythm, which can lead to irregular heartbeats. There are various types of arrhythmias, each with its own set of symptoms, causes, and risk factors. Understanding these different types is crucial for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Types of Arrhythmias

Atrial Fibrillation (AFib): AFib is one of the most common types of arrhythmias, characterised by rapid and irregular heartbeats, as per Dr V. Rajasekhar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Certified Proctor For TAVR & Clinical Director, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad. Symptoms may include palpitations, shortness of breath, fatigue, and dizziness. Causes of AFib include high blood pressure, heart disease, and other underlying medical conditions. Risk factors for AFib include age, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, and a family history of the condition.

Atrial Flutter: Atrial flutter is similar to AFib but with a more regular heartbeat pattern. Symptoms may include palpitations, chest discomfort, and fatigue. Causes of atrial flutter are similar to AFib, including heart disease and high blood pressure. Risk factors are also similar, with age and underlying medical conditions playing a significant role.

Ventricular Tachycardia: Ventricular tachycardia is a potentially life-threatening arrhythmia characterized by fast and regular heartbeats originating in the heart's lower chambers. Symptoms may include dizziness, chest pain, and fainting. Causes of ventricular tachycardia can include heart disease, electrolyte imbalances, and previous heart attacks. Risk factors include a history of heart disease and certain medications.

Ventricular Fibrillation: Ventricular fibrillation is a serious arrhythmia that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest. It is characterized by chaotic and irregular heartbeats. Symptoms include loss of consciousness, no pulse, and sudden collapse. Causes of ventricular fibrillation include heart disease, heart attacks, and certain genetic conditions. Risk factors include a family history of sudden cardiac arrest and certain medications.

Bradycardia: Bradycardia is a condition characterised by a slow heart rate, usually below 60 beats per minute. Symptoms may include fatigue, dizziness, and fainting. Causes of bradycardia can include ageing, heart disease, and certain medications. Risk factors include underlying heart conditions and a history of heart surgery.

